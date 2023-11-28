Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Jumps 12% on Major Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) saw a significant price increase in early Tuesday trading. More likely than not, the possible trigger for the rally might be its listing on a major crypto exchange, KuCoin.

At the time of writing, BONK was up 13.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.000004132. BONK has been on a steady rise since late October, with the rally accelerating after the formation of a golden cross on its daily chart.

BONK peaked at all-time highs of $0.00000575 on Nov. 20 before profit-taking crept in. BONK saw a sharp price spike on Nov. 22; however, bulls were only able to attain highs of $0.0000051.

Today's run culminated in highs of $0.0000041; the trend of lower highs and higher lows appears to resemble the formation of a bullish pennant.

This is a type of continuation pattern formed when a large movement known as a flagpole is followed by a consolidation period with converging trend lines. A breakout movement occurs in the same direction as the initial major movement, representing the second half of the flagpole.

If this validates, BONK may retest the all-time high of $0.00000575, taking it into uncharted territory.

KuCoin lists BONK

KuCoin, presently the sixth largest crypto exchange, has announced the listing of BONK through the BONK/USDT trading pair. BONK trading is now live on the platform.

To celebrate the listing, KuCoin launched a campaign to give away a BONK prize pool worth $58,000 to its qualified users. The promotion runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC and is broken into four activities.

To begin, users can deposit and trade to earn from the $30,000 BONK prize pool, which lapses on Dec. 5. During this period, new users will get the opportunity to win a share of a $14,000 prize in BONK.

In other activities, users can trade to win a share of $20,000 in BONK or run a BONK trading bot to share 8,000 USDT in BONK.