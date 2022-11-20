SOL and ETC Price Analysis for November 20

The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market.
ETC/USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has followed the drop of most of the other coins, declining by 1.38%.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking bearish on the daily chart as the price is returning to the recently formed support level at $18.82. If the bar closes around it or even below, the drop may lead to a test of the $17.72 mark within the next few days.
Ethereum Classic is trading at $18.90 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) has lost less than ETC, going down by 0.83% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to Ethereum Classic (ETC) as the rate is about to touch the support level at $12.37.
Thus, the volume is low, which means that buyers are not willing to buy at the moment. Respectively, there is a high probability to see a drop to the $11 area soon.
SOL is trading at $12.72 at press time.