Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 19

Sat, 11/19/2022 - 12:25
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) found local support level yet?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not keep up yesterday's growth, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.78% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, Ethereum (ETH) has started the day with a false breakout of the local support level at $1,200. At the moment, the rate is slowly approaching the resistance at $1,210.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 18

If the situation does not change, the rise may lead to a test of the $1,220 zone soon.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading sideways as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if buyers lose the $1,200 area, one can expect a sharp move to $1,100 by the end of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the support level formed by the false breakout at $1,155. The selling volume remains high, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls at the moment. Respectively, the more likely scenario is a decline to the important level at $1,000.

Ethereum is trading at $1,207 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder Responds to Monero's "Backdoor" Allegation: Details
11/19/2022 - 12:53
Cardano Founder Responds to Monero's "Backdoor" Allegation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB-Accepting Fully Crypto Integrated Restaurant in Australia About to Open
11/19/2022 - 11:24
SHIB-Accepting Fully Crypto Integrated Restaurant in Australia About to Open
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Nouriel Roubini Says with Bankruptcy Risk to Digital Currency Group Bitcoin May Drop Harder
11/19/2022 - 10:27
Nouriel Roubini Says with Bankruptcy Risk to Digital Currency Group Bitcoin May Drop Harder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan