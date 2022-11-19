Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Should one expect further drop of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB)?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 19
The weekend has started with a drop on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost a lot of value today, falling by almost 2%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH), as the altcoin has not decided which way to move yet.

Currently, one should pay close attention to the $0.34 mark. If the candle fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to $0.35.

ADA is trading at $0.3256 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), going down by 0.73%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) remains under bears' pressure despite yesterday's bullish candle. If buyers want to seize the initiative in the midterm, they should bring the rate back to the $290 zone. However, there are no prerequisites for that at the moment, as the volume keeps declining.

BNB is trading at $271.6 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

