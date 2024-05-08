Advertisement
    Smart Bitcoin Statement Issued by Michael Saylor as BTC Dumps 4.15%

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin advocate Saylor has made smart Bitcoin statement, addressing his X community
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 15:43
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and founder and chairman of the MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has issued a major statement on Bitcoin.

    Saylor’s statement took place while the asset’s price demonstrated a mild dip of more than 4%.

    Saylor makes bullish Bitcoin statement

    The MicroStrategy founder tweeted “Think Better,” where the “B” looks like a Bitcoin logo. It was followed by another, more recent tweet, which stated “Indulge in Bitcoin.”

    Prior to that, he issued a bullish Bitcoin tip – “run with the bulls.” This message from the BTC evangelist came after the world’s leading cryptocurrency staged a minor decline of 4.15% over the last two days.

    Bitcoin left the $65,177 level behind, falling to the $62,550 price line after the recent impressive 10% growth BTC staged over the weekend. That price surge was powered by the Grayscale spot BTC ETF, GBTC, receiving the first inflow ever since the ETF launch in January this year. For all that time, GBTC had been facing only regular and stable Bitcoin withdrawals until last Friday.

    Major Bitcoin Statement About Berkshire Hathaway Made by Michael Saylor

    Saylor's BTC statement on Berkshire Hathaway

    On Saturday, the MicroStrategy founder published a tip from the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, legend of the investment world Warren Buffett.

    Saylor tweeted that “Bitcoin is hope” for Berkshire Hathaway. This tweet was published after the first meeting of Buffett's company’s shareholders this year. It was the first ever meeting that took place without Buffett’s right-hand man and vice president of the company Charlie Munger. He passed away in November last year, just a month before turning 100 years old.

    Buffett is, just like Munger was, known to be a persistent Bitcoin critic, calling it “rat poison squared” during a shareholder meeting in 2018.

    Currently, Berkshire Hathaway’s market capitalization comprises $862.05 billion, while the same metric for Bitcoin shows $1,230,111,456,988.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
