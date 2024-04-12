Advertisement
AD

    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial New Message Shared by SHIB Team

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead sends important new message to SHIB army
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 13:53
    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial New Message Shared by SHIB Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The mysterious Shiba Inu lead known to the community as Shytoshi Kusama has addressed the SHIB community in a recent message, commenting on the most recent major collaboration started by Shiba Inu.

    In the meantime, this week, the SHIB army has successfully burned hundreds of millions of meme coins.

    Shytoshi Kusama's important message

    The enigmatic SHIB leader has commented on the recently initiated cooperation of the SHIB team with CDSA (Content Delivery Security Association). This collaboration will help Shiba Inu to explore the prospects of blockchain use in the sphere of media and entertainment.

    Kusama’s message to the community was shared by the official social media marketing expert of SHIB known as Lucie. In it, Shytoshi also mentioned that SHIB’s collaboration will help executives in the aforementioned spheres to “better utilize these innovative technologies, especially as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge.”

    CDSA is a nonprofit organization that works internationally. Founded in 1970, it provides best practices for the delivery and storage of information technology, entertainment and software. The organization makes a point of focusing on content security, protection and authenticity.

    Thanks to SHIB joining CDSA, the latter should be able to improve its focus and provide it with the SHIB team’s insights and expertise on utilizing blockchain technology for their work.

    Earlier this week, Shytoshi Kusama also sent holiday greetings to the SHIB community, wishing it a Happy Easter (Passover, Eid, Gudi, Padwa/Ugadi). The SHIB lead invited everyone to come to the Blockchain Life Forum that is to take place in Dubai in less than a week from now and see what the SHIB team has to show there. In particular, there will be a Meme Night Cocktail Reception organized by Metis and FreeLabs.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I Will Never Buy Bitcoin ETFs

    Hundreds of millions of SHIB roasted

    According to data shared by the Shibburn data tracker, within the past seven days, the SHIB community has disposed of almost 300 million meme coins – 272,441,541 SHIB in total, thus driving the overall weekly burn rate up by 13.2%.

    As for the past 24 hours, during this time, the Shiba Inu army has successfully roasted a tiny 3,044,312 SHIB, sending them to unspendable blockchain wallets – minus 95.54% in the burn rate.

    On Thursday, this metric soared by 48,554%, with 87,760,994 SHIB locked in unspendable wallets.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image $351 Million of Bitcoin (BTC) Mysteriously Shifted, Triggering Speculation
    2024/04/12 13:49
    $351 Million of Bitcoin (BTC) Mysteriously Shifted, Triggering Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum ETF Nearing Approval on Monday in Hong Kong
    2024/04/12 13:49
    Ethereum ETF Nearing Approval on Monday in Hong Kong
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Might Wrestle Meme Coin Hype From Solana, Signs Visible
    2024/04/12 13:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Wrestle Meme Coin Hype From Solana, Signs Visible
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial New Message Shared by SHIB Team
    $351 Million of Bitcoin (BTC) Mysteriously Shifted, Triggering Speculation
    Ethereum ETF Nearing Approval on Monday in Hong Kong
    Show all