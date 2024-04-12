Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial New Message Shared by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious Shiba Inu lead known to the community as Shytoshi Kusama has addressed the SHIB community in a recent message, commenting on the most recent major collaboration started by Shiba Inu.

In the meantime, this week, the SHIB army has successfully burned hundreds of millions of meme coins.

Shytoshi Kusama's important message

The enigmatic SHIB leader has commented on the recently initiated cooperation of the SHIB team with CDSA (Content Delivery Security Association). This collaboration will help Shiba Inu to explore the prospects of blockchain use in the sphere of media and entertainment.

“We look forward to providing a unique and blockchain-first perspective to CDSA’s work in helping media and entertainment executives better utilize these innovative technologies, especially as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge,” Shiba Inu lead developer… pic.twitter.com/GT75ZgnLbG — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) April 11, 2024

Kusama’s message to the community was shared by the official social media marketing expert of SHIB known as Lucie. In it, Shytoshi also mentioned that SHIB’s collaboration will help executives in the aforementioned spheres to “better utilize these innovative technologies, especially as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge.”

CDSA is a nonprofit organization that works internationally. Founded in 1970, it provides best practices for the delivery and storage of information technology, entertainment and software. The organization makes a point of focusing on content security, protection and authenticity.

Thanks to SHIB joining CDSA, the latter should be able to improve its focus and provide it with the SHIB team’s insights and expertise on utilizing blockchain technology for their work.

Earlier this week, Shytoshi Kusama also sent holiday greetings to the SHIB community, wishing it a Happy Easter (Passover, Eid, Gudi, Padwa/Ugadi). The SHIB lead invited everyone to come to the Blockchain Life Forum that is to take place in Dubai in less than a week from now and see what the SHIB team has to show there. In particular, there will be a Meme Night Cocktail Reception organized by Metis and FreeLabs.

Hundreds of millions of SHIB roasted

According to data shared by the Shibburn data tracker, within the past seven days, the SHIB community has disposed of almost 300 million meme coins – 272,441,541 SHIB in total, thus driving the overall weekly burn rate up by 13.2%.

As for the past 24 hours, during this time, the Shiba Inu army has successfully roasted a tiny 3,044,312 SHIB, sending them to unspendable blockchain wallets – minus 95.54% in the burn rate.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00002758 (1hr 0.13% ▲ | 24hr 0.67% ▲ )

Market Cap: $16,243,171,256 (0.08% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,275,106,048,937



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 3,044,312 (-96.54% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 272,441,541 (13.2% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 12, 2024

On Thursday, this metric soared by 48,554%, with 87,760,994 SHIB locked in unspendable wallets.