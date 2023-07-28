Shiba Inu's Shibarium: Summer Heatwave or Just Hot Air?

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 18:51
Alex Dovbnya
As the 'Summer of Shibarium' hype builds, the Shiba Inu team continues to fuel excitement around the Shibarium project without unveiling a definite launch date
As anticipation surrounding Shiba Inu's Shibarium intensifies, the project's team has stoked the "Summer of Shibarium" hype, despite maintaining ambiguity over its precise launch date.

However, without a confirmed launch date, it's unclear whether this excitement will translate into successful adoption and usage of Shibarium.

As reported by U.Today, Shibarium's Beta Bridge, a new cross-chain solution, was released for public testing.

Lucie, a notable influencer in the Shiba Inu community, announced the development, emphasizing the need for vigilance and authenticity verification when connecting wallets to any website.

The bridge will initially allow users to transfer testnet Ether tokens to Shibarium, with each transaction expected to take no longer than 30 minutes.

Something cooking in the Shiba Inu kitchen 

Lucie's announcement aligns with recent hints from the Shiba Inu team that they're "cooking something."

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has hinted that Shibarium is slated to launch next month, although a concrete date remains elusive.

Despite this, the Shiba Inu community remains enthused about the impending release of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 solution.

Earlier this week, Kusama posted on Telegram about "muting the room for focus sake," underlining the team's intense focus on the project.

Tokens such as BONE and SHIB continue to languish at 90% below their 2021 all-time highs, according to CoinGecko data. Whether Shibarium can reverse this trend and restore Shiba Inu's tokens to their former glory remains to be seen.

Regardless, the summer of Shibarium promises to keep the crypto world buzzing with anticipation.

