Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse to Exhibit at 2023 SXSW XR Experience

Attendees will get an exclusive preview of WAGMI Temple, according to the team's announcements

Meme coin aficionados won't want to miss SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas, which is set to feature an exclusive exhibit of SHIB The Metaverse, a Shiba Inu-themed metaverse project, according to a recent announcement.

The project will give attendees a first-hand preview of WAGMI Temple -- the first of 11 hubs in its metaverse.

At WAGMI Temple, visitors can explore a virtual representation of Shiba Token's collective history with immersive experiences and learn more about its decentralized roots.

Aside from this, users will also gain access to new digital services as well as social experiences such as virtual reality gaming within the metaverse.

"What makes SHIB: The Metaverse stand out is the unique possibilities that are offered in each HUB," said Sherri Cuono, one of SHIB The Metaverse Advisors.

SHIB The Metaverse is a decentralized environment powered by the Shiba Inu community. It allows users to own and monetize digital real estate as well as provide new online social interactions and group experiences such as virtual reality and gaming.

The metaverse project was introduced last year to much fanfare. It has added more utility to the controversial meme coin, which exploded in popularity in late 2021.