Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse to Exhibit at 2023 SXSW XR Experience

Fri, 01/13/2023 - 06:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Attendees will get an exclusive preview of WAGMI Temple, according to the team's announcements
Shiba Inu and SHIB The Metaverse to Exhibit at 2023 SXSW XR Experience
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Meme coin aficionados won't want to miss SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas, which is set to feature an exclusive exhibit of SHIB The Metaverse, a Shiba Inu-themed metaverse project, according to a recent announcement

The project will give attendees a first-hand preview of WAGMI Temple -- the first of 11 hubs in its metaverse.

At WAGMI Temple, visitors can explore a virtual representation of Shiba Token's collective history with immersive experiences and learn more about its decentralized roots.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Aside from this, users will also gain access to new digital services as well as social experiences such as virtual reality gaming within the metaverse.

"What makes SHIB: The Metaverse stand out is the unique possibilities that are offered in each HUB," said Sherri Cuono, one of SHIB The Metaverse Advisors. 

SHIB The Metaverse is a decentralized environment powered by the Shiba Inu community. It allows users to own and monetize digital real estate as well as provide new online social interactions and group experiences such as virtual reality and gaming.

The metaverse project was introduced last year to much fanfare. It has added more utility to the controversial meme coin, which exploded in popularity in late 2021.   

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image RippleX Announces Recipients of $2.6 Million XRPL Grant: Details
01/13/2023 - 09:51
RippleX Announces Recipients of $2.6 Million XRPL Grant: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
01/13/2023 - 09:35
Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Makes Sensational Predictions for 2023
01/13/2023 - 09:09
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Makes Sensational Predictions for 2023
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev