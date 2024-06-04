Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Big Reason for His Recent Social Media Absence

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu team known within the SHIB community as Shytoshi Kusama has emerged on the X social media platform after a period of low activity.

He revealed where he has been over the past week, when he hardly posted on the X platform.

SHIB lead returns to X from travel

Shytoshi Kusama unveiled the reason for his absence – the SHIB lead had been traveling to the Middle East, where he had been having “an incredible time meeting and understanding the culture of my cousin.” Kusama accompanied his tweet with a #shibarmystrong and #inshallah hashtags. The latter suggests that he had been visiting a Muslim country or countries.

Over the past week, Kusama’s activity on X was brought down mainly to reposting tweets from other X users, and he also published a bullish tweet on May 29, when the SHIB price soared by more than 19% within 24 hours.

SHIB representative posts Shibarium Warren Buffett joke

The SHIB community has reacted to the recent wave of tweets trolling the renowned investor Warren Buffett, who is a rigorous anti-Bitcoiner. The share price of his investment fund, Berkshire Hathaway, appeared to plunge by almost 100% as a result of a technical glitch on Monday.

The incident happened to the Hathaway A-Class shares, which collapsed from $624,400 to $185.10 per share, along with the share prices of 40 other assets yesterday morning on the NYSE.

The official marketing leader of Shiba Inu, Lucie, shared a screenshot of a tweet, seemingly from Warren Buffett’s X account, where he stated: “Fudge fudders! Shibarium will win!” The post is dated 3 June 2029. In the comments, Lucie clarified that this was a joke.

Among the notable figures in the cryptocurrency community, who also responded to Warren Buffett's company's news, was the infamous U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Snowden commented on the news by saying, “Bitcoin fixes this.” Musk shared a tweet with a fake post by Buffett, where he urges Berkshire Hathaway investors to “hodl” the company's shares.

“Hodl” is a popular meme in the cryptocurrency space and originated from a misspelling of the word “hold.” It refers to holding crypto (refusing to sell it) no matter how the market behaves. Later, it transformed into an acronym meaning “hold on for dear life.”