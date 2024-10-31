Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Enigmatic lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, could not hold back from responding to a tweet that challenged his recent X post about SHIB surpassing Bitcoin in value growth.

This time, Kusama responded to the founder of 1confirmation investment company and also a regular SHIB enthusiast, who claimed that Shiba Inu is likely to remain just a “chump change meme.”

Kusama responds to "disrespect" for SHIB

The founder of the 1confirmation investment firm Nick Tomaino published a tweet in which he enumerated seven crypto projects from the very start of the crypto era, which he believes to be most impactful to date.

That list starts with Bitcoin and ends with stablecoin-based platform Bridge. In the middle, he placed Coinbase, Ethereum, Maker DAO, OpenSea and Polymarket. They “all have faced endless FUD and used it as fuel,” Tomaino wrote.

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama responded to that post, saying “Again, the disrespect... smh #SHIB.”

This partly refers to his earlier comment on a post by user @Vivek4real_ X, who called Bitcoin “the best-performing asset in the last decade” which, according to the infographic he published, outperformed Tesla, Apple and Amazon, along with other tech behemoths, as well as the S&P 500 industrial index and gold.

Shytoshi Kusama replied to his tweet that SHIB has already done better than Bitcoin by 66x. “No disrespect, BTC is the GOAT, but I am just saiyan,” he added.

In a tweet published later, Kusama said that since the all-time low hit by Shiba Inu in September 2020, it has already shown growth of 33,774,726.7%, outperforming rival top coins: DOGE has grown 202,583%, SOL has increased by 35,715.8% and BNB accelerated by 1,521,482.8%.

SHIB not "chump change meme," per Kusama

In the same comment thread, a SHIB enthusiast addressed Kusama, saying that until the SHIB price rises above $0.01, the community is unlikely to take SHIB seriously and will continue to treat is as “a chump change meme.”

Shytoshi Kusama responded to that critic, saying, "Top 10 isn’t chump change...Those who are wise give us respect...'Crypto Twitter' just hasn't DYOR." However, today, after a roughly 4% decline, Shiba Inu is out of the top 10 crypto list, holding 12th place, according to CoinMarketCap.