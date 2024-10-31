Advertisement
AD

    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB lead responded to 1confirmation founder and another X user who criticized Shiba Inu
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 8:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Enigmatic lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, could not hold back from responding to a tweet that challenged his recent X post about SHIB surpassing Bitcoin in value growth.

    This time, Kusama responded to the founder of 1confirmation investment company and also a regular SHIB enthusiast, who claimed that Shiba Inu is likely to remain just a “chump change meme.”

    Kusama responds to "disrespect" for SHIB

    The founder of the 1confirmation investment firm Nick Tomaino published a tweet in which he enumerated seven crypto projects from the very start of the crypto era, which he believes to be most impactful to date.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Explosion: What's Happening? XRP's Weakness Caused by This Factor, Is Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Join Massive Rally?
    XRP ETF Race: New Filing Acknowledged by SEC

    That list starts with Bitcoin and ends with stablecoin-based platform Bridge. In the middle, he placed Coinbase, Ethereum, Maker DAO, OpenSea and Polymarket. They “all have faced endless FUD and used it as fuel,” Tomaino wrote.

    Advertisement

    Shytoshi Kusama responded to that post, saying “Again, the disrespect... smh #SHIB.”

    This partly refers to his earlier comment on a post by user @Vivek4real_ X, who called Bitcoin “the best-performing asset in the last decade” which, according to the infographic he published, outperformed Tesla, Apple and Amazon, along with other tech behemoths, as well as the S&P 500 industrial index and gold.

    Shytoshi Kusama replied to his tweet that SHIB has already done better than Bitcoin by 66x. “No disrespect, BTC is the GOAT, but I am just saiyan,” he added.

    In a tweet published later, Kusama said that since the all-time low hit by Shiba Inu in September 2020, it has already shown growth of 33,774,726.7%, outperforming rival top coins: DOGE has grown 202,583%, SOL has increased by 35,715.8% and BNB accelerated by 1,521,482.8%.

    Related
    290 Million DOGE Stun Robinhood Ahead of Predicted Parabolic Run
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 15:34
    290 Million DOGE Stun Robinhood Ahead of Predicted Parabolic Run
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB not "chump change meme," per Kusama

    In the same comment thread, a SHIB enthusiast addressed Kusama, saying that until the SHIB price rises above $0.01, the community is unlikely to take SHIB seriously and will continue to treat is as “a chump change meme.”

    Shytoshi Kusama responded to that critic, saying, "Top 10 isn’t chump change...Those who are wise give us respect...'Crypto Twitter' just hasn't DYOR." However, today, after a roughly 4% decline, Shiba Inu is out of the top 10 crypto list, holding 12th place, according to CoinMarketCap.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 8:52
    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Winner
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 7:19
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    SUP Miner Cloud Mining: Simplifying and Enhancing Cryptocurrency Mining
    Blast Royale to Launch $NOOB Low FDV Community Offering (LCO) for First Gaming x Meme Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Winner
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD