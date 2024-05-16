Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu on rampage as ShibaSwap now hosted on Shibarium
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 9:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 8% as Shibarium Welcomes ShibaSwap
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a rampage today as the token has soared by more than 8%, joining the broader market momentum. Beyond the general market sentiment, the Shiba Inu revival is powered by the hype surrounding Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution.

    ShibaSwap on Shibarium

    The Shiba Inu project announced on Wednesday that the much-awaited ShibaSwap decentralized exchange made its way to Shibarium. ShibaSwap is the pioneering DEX associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It was hosted on Ethereum when it launched in 2021.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Team Gives Crucial Statement on ShibaSwap and Shibarium

    The debut on Shibarium highlighted an important transition for the SHIB ecosystem. With ShibaSwap hosted on Shibarium, project innovators on the L2 now have a ready marketplace to host their projects. This might encourage an influx of developers into the ecosystem, which already boasts of a vibrant community.

    ShibaSwap and its thriving marketplace might also boost the total transaction count on Shibarium. The daily transaction count on the L2 platform has flattened out since at least April 20. With more swaps on Shibarium, this metric can revive and possibly contribute to the growth in the total number of SHIB tokens sent to burn addresses.

    The Shiba Inu price revival also stems from the realization of the impact of the DEX as concerns staking on Shibarium. This can largely help control the circulating supply of SHIB and, hence, price valuation over time.

    SHIB price: Where to next?

    The current price trend pegs the price of Shiba Inu at $0.00002549, beating the $0.000023 point that has formed a crucial barrier for over a month. With the token breaching this resistance point, it might further stretch to reclaim the $0.00003 mark.

    SHIB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    3 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood Amid 12.2% Price Surge

    While the token has a confluence of fundamentals to support this ambitious surge, the launch of ShibaSwap on Shibarium can change its future outlook remarkably.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

