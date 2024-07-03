Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Location, Hints at Next SHIB Focus

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shytoshi Kusama hints at next gameplan for Shiba Inu
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 9:27
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Location, Hints at Next SHIB Focus
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The enigmatic anonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, Shytoshi Kusama, has dropped a not-so-cryptic update about his whereabouts. Taking to his official X account, Kusama revealed to the community that he is currently in Japan.

    Shytoshi Kusama's agenda

    Speaking of his experiences, Shytoshi Kusama said he grew up with anime in Japan, making his return to the country a very memorable experience. While it is hard to pinpoint exactly where Shytoshi Kusama lives, most of his work, including SHIB game development, has been inspired by creativity, some of which can be traced to Japan.

    The update from the SHIB lead hinted that he would be giving a talk to the brightest minds in the ecosystem about Shiba Inu. While it remains hard to tell if some of the conversations will entail new partnership details, it will certainly involve the dev team's plans for the meme coin.

    With no detailed insight into what the talks will be about, Kusama hinted that some aspects of it will be about the transition from Web2 to Web3. Shiba Inu is doing a lot in this regard, as it is building the Shibarium layer-2 protocol such that it can harbor everyday applications from Web2 with incentivized Web3 elements.

    Shiba Inu in for big thing

    The update from Shytoshi Kusama is generating a significant buzz in the community as many have come to understand that whenever Kusama breaks his silence, it means something big is coming. 

    The protocol is still arguably expecting a significant turnaround, which can be catalyzed by any major business update.

    The price of Shiba Inu has remained in stagnancy for some time amid a broader market onslaught. At the time of writing, the token was changing hands for $0.00001687, down by 1.27% in the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap.

    Trading sentiment is, however, enhanced, with the volume up by more than 5% to $183,652,389. Should Kusama share more bullish updates, there might be a significant turnaround.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

