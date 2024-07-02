Advertisement
AD

    $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious withdrawal of $2.42 million in Shiba Inu from Coinbase to unknown address raises questions
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 14:58
    $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a jaw-dropping move, 139.88 billion SHIB worth $2.42 million were withdrawn from Coinbase to an unknown address. This massive transaction, revealed by data from Arkham, involved the address "0xA606," which had no previous recorded activity.

    Advertisement

    The tokens were withdrawn in two tranches, with the first transfer of 116.623 billion SHIB, followed by an additional 23.26 billion SHIB.

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 13:51
    SHIB vs. DOGE: Shiba Inu Signals 'Extremely Oversold' Against Dogecoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin

    This unexpected withdrawal by an unidentified entity came amid low trading activity for Shiba Inu. Over the past four months, SHIB has experienced a sharp decline, with its price plummeting 62% from $0.000045 to $0.000017, following a dramatic 400% drop in February. This downturn has led to reduced interest in the popular meme cryptocurrency.

    ""
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    The timing of the pullback raises questions, suggesting that strategic accumulation may be taking place during this period of low market enthusiasm.

    What's next for SHIB?

    Historically, such significant moves often precede a planned market maneuver, potentially positioning for a future hype-driven sell-off. Furthermore, withdrawals of this magnitude from Coinbase are particularly noteworthy due to the exchange's size and user base.

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    While the Shiba Inu token remains in oblivion, forgotten after a major pump, and large unknown whales stealthily accumulate millions of dollars in the token, all eyes are on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency. That is where the first signs of what awaits SHIB next will appear.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Jul 02, 2024 - 14:52
    RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit New ATH in 2024: Report
    Jul 02, 2024 - 14:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit New ATH in 2024: Report
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Strives to Break Out
    Jul 02, 2024 - 14:52
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Strives to Break Out
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cartesi and Avail Announce Strategic Integration to Advance Web3 Development
    Generative AI Summit Austin
    Lif3.com partners with evmOS to deploy "Lif3 Chain," first Layer-1 solution with curated DeFi contracts
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit New ATH in 2024: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD