Shiba Inu Team Lead Unveils Unexpected SHIB Game

One of the core goals of the Shiba Inu project is to develop a wide range of utilities to serve its ecosystem. In a recent post from lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, a Shibarium game is in its late developmental stages. Placing the spotlight on the game, SHIB marketing strategist Lucie highlighted, in Kusama’s words, what to expect from it.

While the Shibarium game is designed for the entire community, Shytoshi Kusama said it will be licensed solely to the decentralized team at Shiba Inu. The key goal here is that future enhancements can be introduced with relatable decentralized elements integrated into the mobile version.

As one of the new ways to engage the community, the developer is optimistic that the game will provide value to SHIB, LEASH and BONE, the ecosystem’s core tokens. While the exact model of the game remains undisclosed, the expectation is that there will be in-app purchases, implying a full-blown economy surrounding the game.

“Well, the completed game, will be licensed solely to the decentralized team at Shiba Inu for use on Shibarium. They’ll also be able to add various decentralized elements to enhance this mobile version. *WINK* This will provide unique opportunities within the Shiba Inu Ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/Ve20JUgMBH — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 20, 2024

With boosting the future valuation of SHIB being the primary underlying aim of the Shiba Inu team, burning features will also be introduced. Kusama confirmed that revenue from in-app game purchases will incentivize SHIB and LEASH burns.

It is worth noting that this Shibarium game is different from Shiba Inu games, however, they will act in a complementary manner. With the teaser to the game unleashed, the community remains ecstatic about the potential timeline for the game’s official release.

Shiba Inu has been locked in a stagnant growth phase for a long time. However, at the time of writing, its price has inked a 1.07% gain in 24 hours to $0.00001865, but it remains below key expectations from long-term HODLers.

This Shibarium game and other key ecosystem fundamentals have the potential to reboot sentiment, drive demand for SHIB and fuel a price rally in the long term.