Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Team Lead Unveils Unexpected SHIB Game

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shytoshi Kusama teases major Shiba Inu game update
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 10:29
    Shiba Inu Team Lead Unveils Unexpected SHIB Game
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the core goals of the Shiba Inu project is to develop a wide range of utilities to serve its ecosystem. In a recent post from lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, a Shibarium game is in its late developmental stages. Placing the spotlight on the game, SHIB marketing strategist Lucie highlighted, in Kusama’s words, what to expect from it.

    Advertisement

    While the Shibarium game is designed for the entire community, Shytoshi Kusama said it will be licensed solely to the decentralized team at Shiba Inu. The key goal here is that future enhancements can be introduced with relatable decentralized elements integrated into the mobile version.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 09:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 4.28% in Unusual Price Recovery Stunt
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As one of the new ways to engage the community, the developer is optimistic that the game will provide value to SHIB, LEASH and BONE, the ecosystem’s core tokens. While the exact model of the game remains undisclosed, the expectation is that there will be in-app purchases, implying a full-blown economy surrounding the game.

    With boosting the future valuation of SHIB being the primary underlying aim of the Shiba Inu team, burning features will also be introduced. Kusama confirmed that revenue from in-app game purchases will incentivize SHIB and LEASH burns.

    It is worth noting that this Shibarium game is different from Shiba Inu games, however, they will act in a complementary manner. With the teaser to the game unleashed, the community remains ecstatic about the potential timeline for the game’s official release.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 05:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Shiba Inu has been locked in a stagnant growth phase for a long time. However, at the time of writing, its price has inked a 1.07% gain in 24 hours to $0.00001865, but it remains below key expectations from long-term HODLers.

    This Shibarium game and other key ecosystem fundamentals have the potential to reboot sentiment, drive demand for SHIB and fuel a price rally in the long term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:23
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:23
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Jun 20, 2024 - 10:23
    Binance Sends Massive $240 Million Bitcoin to Unknown Wallet: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Qubic and Bored Ape Yacht Club Host Exclusive Crypto Event in Seoul
    Zeek, a New Decentralized Social Collaboration Network, Raises USD 3M Seed Funding To Reinvent Social Reputation In Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Team Lead Unveils Unexpected SHIB Game
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    'Bitcoin Trader Fatigue' on Display as Price Awaits Epic Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD