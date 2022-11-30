Shiba's BONE Soars 12% as This New York Exchange Lists It

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 09:19
article image
Yuri Molchan
Word has spread about BONE getting listed by another crypto exchange, this one is based in New York City
Shiba's BONE Soars 12% as This New York Exchange Lists It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New-York-based Uphold crypto trading platform has tweeted that it has listed one of the tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).

The news was later retweeted by major burn tracking account Shibburn.

This is not the first new listing for the meme token recently. As covered by U.Today, BONE was listed on CoinEx based in Hong Kong at the end of September, and support for it was added by custody-free exchange StealthEX.

The list of other exchanges that also added BONE to their trading lists includes LBANK and BlueBit.io.

As the token was listed on Uphold, the price surged by roughly 12%. Along with Shib's BONE, several other altcoins were listed on the same platform.

As reported by U.Today, over the past two weeks, the price of BONE has seen a 20% rise. That happened presumably as developers of SHIB had been sharing news about preparation for the launch of much-awaited Layer 2 upgrade, Shibarium. Still, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has been avoiding naming any specific date for its launch.

Related
Massive BabyDoge Burn Coming in 2 Days: Report

BONE has an important role to play in Shibarium as it will become the token for payment of transaction fees on Shibarium, similarly to gwei on Ethereum.

BONEjumps12percent_00qwrethrtefw
Image via TradingView

At that time of this writing, BONE has slipped down a little after the 12% surge and is changing hands at $0.7561.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
11/30/2022 - 12:05
Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
11/30/2022 - 11:56
DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details
11/30/2022 - 10:49
SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide