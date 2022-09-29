Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Top crypto exchange CoinEx recently announced its plan to add support for the governance token of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), through an official blog post.

The announcement in the blog post reads, "To provide you with more trading options, after rigorous reviews, CoinEx will list BONE and support deposit and withdrawal & Automated Market Making (AMM) on September 29, 2022 (UTC). And its trading pair, BONE/USDT, will be available on the same day."

The listing has now been confirmed by the cryptocurrency listing bot. Founded in December 2017, CoinEx is a professional global cryptocurrency exchange that boasts over three million registered users from 200 countries and regions. The recent BONE listing implies that over three million users may now have access to the Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token.

BONE has seen a slew of listings in recent weeks. Earlier in September, Cayman Islands-based crypto exchange BitMart announced the listing of BoneShibaSwap (BONE). In late August, cryptocurrency exchange LBANK added support for Bone ShibaSwap on its platform. St. Vincent and the Grenadines' exchange BlueBit.io also announced its listing of BONE in late August. At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $1.33, down 1.59% in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu returns as the largest held token by whales

Shiba Inu has returned as the largest held crypto asset for the top 100 Ethereum whales, a position that it continues to hold at press time. Shiba Inu dipped to a low of $0.0000107 on Sept. 28 amid the current crypto market declines. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading marginally down at $0.0000109.

Shiba Inu is seeing buying pressure from whales as it ranks among the top 10 most purchased assets among the top 100 ETH whales, per WhaleStats data. Recently, Ethereum whale "Galion," ranking 130th per WhaleStats, acquired a whopping 272 billion SHIB, valued at nearly $3,000,159 in two separate transactions.