Shibarium to Roll Out This Week, LEASH and BONE Prices Go up Again, This Lawyer Has No Doubt Ripple Will Win Over SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Shibarium to roll out this week, users will grab BONE to burn Shiba Inu (SHIB): Bone ShibaSwap

In its latest tweet, the official Twitter account of the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has highlighted the three “most important topics” for those who support the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The first “topic” is the fact that Shytoshi Kusama, the project's lead developer, confirmed that Shibarium Beta will be rolled out this week and the second “topic” is that over one million SHIB holders will buy BONE tokens for very low fees and burn SHIB with every transaction. The third and final “topic” reads that users will need to buy BONE for everything in the SHIB ecosystem. As previously told by Kusama, apart from allowing building dApps and smart contracts and providing fast and cheap transactions, Shibarium’s goal will help burn massive amounts of Shiba Inu tokens .

Shiba Inu's LEASH and BONE prices go up again, here's where they could aim

Good news for everyone who is closely following the SHIB trifecta coins as two of them, BONE and Doge Killer LEASH , continue demonstrating double-digit percentage price increases. Since the beginning of Tuesday, Feb. 21, both tokens spiked by more than 13% and 10%, respectively. However, the third and the main asset of the trifecta, SHIB token, has been trading in an extremely tight range of $0.000012 to $0.000014 for the past four weeks. At the same time, if we look at the price chart of BONE, it appears that the upside potential is about to come to an end. LEASH, on the other hand, is showing explosive price action, which was most likely caused by its undervaluation against BONE and SHIB.

Ripple v. SEC: this lawyer has no doubt Ripple will win over SEC, here's why

Following Stuart Alderoty’s tweet, in which he commented on the SEC’s lost cases in the Supreme Court (the agency only won 1 out of 5), pro-crypto lawyer and advocate John Deaton took to Twitter to reiterate his support for the SEC’s main opponent, Ripple. Deaton wrote that he is certain that the fintech giant will beat the regulator and that the current makeup of the Supreme Court will help shut down what he termed the SEC's “gross overreach.” The lawyer also stated that Ripple’s success is backed by the fact that the company's summary judgment brief is a well-written one.

