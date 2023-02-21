Ripple v. SEC: This Lawyer Has No Doubt Ripple Will Win Over SEC, Here's Why

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 08:17
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Crypto attorney John Deaton says Ripple's summary brief is very good one
Ripple v. SEC: This Lawyer Has No Doubt Ripple Will Win Over SEC, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the legal battle between blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enters its last months, more positive predictions are rolling in in favor of the former. Pro-crypto lawyer and advocate John Deaton has expressed his optimism that Ripple will beat the regulator, in response to a tweet from Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty.

According to Stuart, the SEC has lost a total of four out of the five cases that have extended to the Supreme Court. Drawing on those statistics, Deaton said he has no doubt Ripple will also beat the regulator and that the current makeup of the Supreme Court will help shut down what he termed as the SEC's "gross overreach."

Another good reason he gave for backing the impending success of Ripple is the fact that the company's summary judgment brief is a well-written one.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Judge Says SEC Lawyers Care Only About Victory, Not Allegiance to Law

For a case that has lingered since December 2020, a closing brief can make or mar the chances of the firm with the judge, and in Deaton's opinion, Ripple's summary statement is "an extremely well written appellate brief."

Ripple has community's goodwill

The Ripple v. SEC legal battle has been tagged as a very pivotal one for the future of the digital currency ecosystem. Should the SEC win the case and succeed in tagging sales of XRP by the defendant as a security, it will set a very bad precedent that can make the regulator go after every other firm with a similar business model in the United States.

The Gary Gensler-led commission has already succeeded in fining Kraken $30 million for its staking program and is likely to charge Paxos for the issuance of BUSD, which it calls a security. Based on the fact that these cases are crucial to the industry's evolution, Ripple and other firms have drawn very strong goodwill from the community.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ankr Records 43% Growth, Here Are 2 Key Trends to Watch
02/22/2023 - 10:56
Ankr Records 43% Growth, Here Are 2 Key Trends to Watch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Stupid Money' Account Lost $2 Million in USDC in Half Year, Here's How Not to Trade Ethereum
02/22/2023 - 10:06
'Stupid Money' Account Lost $2 Million in USDC in Half Year, Here's How Not to Trade Ethereum
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Finally Soars 708% on Shibarium Expectations Rising
02/22/2023 - 09:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Finally Soars 708% on Shibarium Expectations Rising
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ankr Records 43% Growth, Here Are 2 Key Trends to Watch
Ankr Records 43% Growth, Here Are 2 Key Trends to Watch
'Stupid Money' Account Lost $2 Million in USDC in Half Year, Here's How Not to Trade Ethereum
'Stupid Money' Account Lost $2 Million in USDC in Half Year, Here's How Not to Trade Ethereum
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Finally Soars 708% on Shibarium Expectations Rising
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Finally Soars 708% on Shibarium Expectations Rising
XRP Withdrawals at FTX Japan Restored, Here's What's Happened
XRP Withdrawals at FTX Japan Restored, Here's What's Happened
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Defends Controversial Staking Feature Amid Censorship Accusations
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Defends Controversial Staking Feature Amid Censorship Accusations
BLUR Plunges by 33% Despite Endorsement from Arthur Hayes and Other Influencers
BLUR Plunges by 33% Despite Endorsement from Arthur Hayes and Other Influencers
Top Analyst Believes Current Slump in Crypto Market is Bullish, Here's Why
Top Analyst Believes Current Slump in Crypto Market is Bullish, Here's Why
$30,000 Is Set to Be “Next Big Test” for Bitcoin, Trader Says
$30,000 Is Set to Be “Next Big Test” for Bitcoin, Trader Says
Shiba Inu Rival Releases Its Roadmap for 2023
Shiba Inu Rival Releases Its Roadmap for 2023
Coinbase's Nightmare: $600 Million Loss Forecast for Q4
Coinbase's Nightmare: $600 Million Loss Forecast for Q4
Show all