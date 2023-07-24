Shiba Inu Layer 2 Testnet Hits 32 Million Transaction Milestone: Details

Mon, 07/24/2023 - 15:52
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu's Layer 2 testnet breaks 32 million transactions mark
Shiba Inu Layer 2 Testnet Hits 32 Million Transaction Milestone: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu Layer 2 testnet, the Shibarium beta, has broken a new milestone, having reached 32 million total transactions, just days after hitting the 31 million transaction mark.

Puppyscan reports that the total number of transactions on Shibarium testnet "Puppynet" has reached 32,094,269, demonstrating the network's rapidly increasing utility. The overall number of blocks has likewise increased and is now 1,825,723. The current number of wallet addresses is 17,062,525, indicating an increase.

Related
Shibarium Smashes New Milestone as Exciting Times on Horizon

As reported, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama tweeted his joy at the rising user activity on the Layer 2 Shiba Inu network, as seen in total transactions and wallets.

As exciting times lie ahead, Shibarium is gaining increasing attention ahead of its launch. Crypto lending platform CoinRabbit has reaffirmed its support for Shibarium, noting that it was the first service of its kind to list both SHIB and BONE.

"And we can't wait to be the first crypto lending service to support Shibarium," it stated in a tweet.

Shiba Inu sees 73% growth in short-term traders

Blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock compiles addresses based on how long they have held a crypto asset. These addresses are split up as follows: "hodlers," also known as long-term investors, are addresses that have owned the asset for a year or more. "Cruisers," on the other hand, are regarded as midterm, or so-called swing, traders, who hold coins for one to twelve months. Those who have owned the asset for less than a month and are short-term speculators are referred to as "traders."

Related
Shiba Inu: Here's Latest Update on Shibarium Beta Testnet

Shiba Inu is seeing a 73.93% increase in traders in the last 30 days, while hodlers barely grew by 2.60%.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE Whales Add Billions to Their Bags Quick – Here's What They May Be Hoping For
07/24/2023 - 15:32
DOGE Whales Add Billions to Their Bags Quick – Here's What They May Be Hoping For
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big News Coming? This Tweet on Shibarium Suggests Something
07/24/2023 - 15:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big News Coming? This Tweet on Shibarium Suggests Something
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Lead Kusama Praises New Shibarium Achievement, XRP Forming Bullish Reversal Pattern, Large SHIB Holders See 923% Surge in SHIB Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/24/2023 - 14:58
SHIB Lead Kusama Praises New Shibarium Achievement, XRP Forming Bullish Reversal Pattern, Large SHIB Holders See 923% Surge in SHIB Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina