Shiba Inu: Shibarium Live but in Private Mode, Here's Latest Update

Per a recent update given by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu Layer 2 solution Shibarium is currently live but in private mode. Kusama adds that Shibarium is presently producing blocks as normal.

The restart of the Shibarium blockchain has been successful after it had a pause shortly after its launch due to a massive influx of users.

According to SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium received millions of "compute units" of traffic shortly after its Aug. 16 launch, causing it to go into fail-safe mode and pause to ensure funds were safe.

Shibarium is in the process of scaling its operations to support the massive influx of Shibarium users. Two updates have already been published on the tremendous progress made in Shibarium scaling efforts.

According to the second update shared by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, Shibarium underwent temporary internal testing, and now developers are scaling up in multiple ways, testing again and making it public.

Shibarium has seen its operations scaled by a whopping 1,500% by the Alchemy team, and the decentralized team and validators have also worked to scale the server infrastructure by 1,500% as well.

Here's latest update on testing

The most recent update provided by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, which marks the third update after scaling operations began for Shibarium, highlighted that the team is presently focused on ensuring perfect security measures are in place and has begun deep testing on the blockchain.

Kusama added that scaling and testing would continue on Monday, ahead of reopening the chain to the public.

In another big announcement, the "SHIB Paper," which dives into the essential tenets of Shiba Inu decentralization, was unveiled.