Shibarium Smashes Major New Utility Milestone: Details

Puppynet continues to set new records and reach new utility milestones for its users

The Shibarium beta platform known to the SHIB army as Puppynet was launched on March 11. It has been quickly setting new records and beating them.

Now, it has smashed the most recent utility milestone, noted by Puppyscan.

SHIB transaction count spikes

The overall transaction count on Shibarium beta, according to Puppyscan, has added an immense 1,000,000 transfers within just a few days. As reported by U.Today on June 12, that figure constituted 20,517,714 transactions.

Now, three days later, it has rapidly increased to 21,551,842 transactions. A peak of 668,210 transactions was observed on May 31.

In the meantime, the number of connected wallets also keeps increasing, now standing at a level close to 17 million — 16,914,102.

The number of total blocks on Puppynet is now equal to 1,281,484, with 5.0 seconds being the average time to produce one block of data.

Here's what's new about Shibarium from Shytoshi Kusama

Prominent member of the Shiba Inu team @LucieSHIB,has tweeted a summary of the Shibarium Tech space that occurs biweekly and took place recently.

Lucie wrote that "a physical studio" has been created. This explains the recent tweets of Shytoshi Kusama and Lucie, in which both stated that "something physical is coming" for Shiba Inu.

Also, Lucie tweeted that SHIB developers have begun making mentions of a new reward token on Shibarium for the first time. It will not be called TREAT, as was rumored before, but an entirely different name will be used, according to Lucie.

Besides, Shytoshi Kusama admitted that the developer team is busy now, working on "Woofpaper 3" — apparently, a new version of the white paper is meant here.

SHIB burn rate jumps

More good news for the SHIB army is that the burn rate of Shiba Inu has finally shown a substantial increase of nearly 1,000% after several days of staying below zero, as less than 1,000,000 SHIB were burned.

This time, the Shiba Inu community removed 7,825,621 SHIB from circulation and into unspendable wallets. This amount of meme coins was burned in four transactions; two carried more than two million SHIB each, and the other two burned 1,900,000 and 1,133,334 SHIB. No record amounts of SHIB were destroyed this time (earlier this year, some single transactions moved several billions of these meme coins into dead wallets), but at least the burn rate has resumed growing.