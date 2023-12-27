Advertisement
AD

Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
This Shiba Inu community shows excitement as enormous new transaction level topped by Shibarium
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 12:19
Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data shared by Shibariumscan, the layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu that was launched in August has surpassed a massive transaction level, topping 200 million today.

Advertisement

Shibarium has added nine million transfers within a single day as more and more developers and platforms are joining Shibarium. The community went abuzz in the comment thread.

200 million threshold taken by Shibarium

Shibarium blockchain has demonstrated a massive rise in total transaction count within merely 24 hours as it added a massive nine million transfers. At the time of this writing, the overall number of transactions stands at 200,936,256. The number of transactions performed daily holds at a level close to eight million – it has been there since the start of December.

In the meantime, the total number of blockchain wallets connected to Shibarium remains 1,319,552 after recent growth.

Related
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm

131 million Shiba Inu removed from circulation

As reported earlier, over the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community transferred an astounding amount of SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses to lock the meme coins there without a chance to remove them; 131,456,481 SHIB were moved out of circulation. This made the daily burn rate soar by 1.812.27% compared to yesterday.

Overall, this increase was achieved by the community through making six burn transactions, where the largest one carried 123,661,759 SHIB.

Over the past five weeks, the Shiba Inu team has taken a big part in conducting SHIB burns as they transferred roughly a total of 36 billion Shiba Inu to unspendable wallets. These SHIB were converted from BONE tokens paid as transaction fees on Shibarium by the SHIB community – developers, platforms and average users, as some of the gas fee is set aside for maintaining the blockchain and for future burns.

Overall, one million U.S. dollars worth of BONE have been collected by now, and less than $400,000 of it has been burned in four transfers of 8.5 billion SHIB each.

So far, the SHIB developer team is burning SHIB manually, and Shytoshi Kusama recently confirmed that billions of SHIB more are to be destroyed. Still, after the major update that is coming soon, SHIB burns will become automated, and the community hopes that a lot more SHIB will be burned than have been.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
2023/12/27 12:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
2023/12/27 12:17
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
2023/12/27 12:17
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Shibarium Scores Mind-Blowing Record, SHIB Army Ecstatic
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, Again
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Score New Major Listing on Binance Amid Epic Announcement
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets by Over 100% Amid Robust Network Activity
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Adds 1,812% Spike With 131 Million SHIB Destroyed
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Crypto Traders With Satirical Post
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Solana’s BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume on Coinbase
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Max Keiser Issues Important Warning About Solana (SOL)
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Pro-XRP Lawyer Breaks Down SEC Tactics in Bitcoin ETF Saga
Polygon (MATIC) Soars 21% as Bulls Make Run for Yearly High
Polygon (MATIC) Soars 21% as Bulls Make Run for Yearly High
Show all
Advertisement
AD