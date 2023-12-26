Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
X/Twitter boss Elon Musk has again managed to intrigue cryptocurrency community with his tweet
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 14:43
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX and several other innovative enterprises, owner of X/Twitter social media platform continues to engage with the cryptocurrency community. Even though he remains only a fan of Dogecoin, his tweets often attract the attention of various other crypto communities — in particular, XRP, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and many others.

Advertisement

This time, Elon Musk published a cryptic tweet, prompting an enthusiastic response from representatives of various coins’ armies.

Crypto army loves Elon Musk

Musk published a cryptic tweet consisting of “1” symbols with the logo of his X platform showing through, made of “8” digits and ending with a few words. Therefore, the whole message can be read as “X is a prime, with 1800 digits.”

Various crypto-themed Twitter accounts, including that of cofounder of Dogecoin Billy Markus (known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter) responded to Musk. Markus’s comment in particular was about artificial intelligence, though.

Related
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team

Elon Musk sticks with Dogecoin

Despite various accounts themed with different popular cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, SHIB and many others, constantly trying to get Elon Musk’s attention, he remains silent in return and does not seem to show interest in altcoins.

In one of his tweets a few years ago, Musk admitted that he only holds Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. But he seems to prefer DOGE out of these three cryptocurrencies, often referring to it as “the currency of the people” and posting memes with Dogecoin. In the past, his tweets had a massive and instantaneous impact on the Dogecoin price as the meme coin soared.

However, with time, the “Elon Musk” effect on Dogecoin diminished and became only short-lived. Aside from supporting DOGE in his tweets, Musk has integrated the leading meme cryptocurrency as a payment option into online Tesla and SpaceX stores, where one can buy merchandise with DOGE.

Ripple CTO tags Musk in provocative tweet

As reported by U.Today recently, Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz mentioned Elon Musk in his post, stating an oft-repeated (and untrue) narrative that Musk is wealthy enough, with a net worth of $250 billion, that if he gave $1 million to every person on Earth, he would still have plenty of money left.

The goal of this was to check how the “Community Notes” feature works on X/Twitter, Schwartz explained.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
2023/12/26 14:42
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
2023/12/26 14:42
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
2023/12/26 14:42
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
Show all
Advertisement
AD