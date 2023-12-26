Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX and several other innovative enterprises, owner of X/Twitter social media platform continues to engage with the cryptocurrency community. Even though he remains only a fan of Dogecoin, his tweets often attract the attention of various other crypto communities — in particular, XRP, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and many others.

Advertisement

This time, Elon Musk published a cryptic tweet, prompting an enthusiastic response from representatives of various coins’ armies.

Crypto army loves Elon Musk

Musk published a cryptic tweet consisting of “1” symbols with the logo of his X platform showing through, made of “8” digits and ending with a few words. Therefore, the whole message can be read as “X is a prime, with 1800 digits.”

Various crypto-themed Twitter accounts, including that of cofounder of Dogecoin Billy Markus (known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on Twitter) responded to Musk. Markus’s comment in particular was about artificial intelligence, though.

Elon Musk sticks with Dogecoin

Despite various accounts themed with different popular cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, SHIB and many others, constantly trying to get Elon Musk’s attention, he remains silent in return and does not seem to show interest in altcoins.

In one of his tweets a few years ago, Musk admitted that he only holds Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. But he seems to prefer DOGE out of these three cryptocurrencies, often referring to it as “the currency of the people” and posting memes with Dogecoin. In the past, his tweets had a massive and instantaneous impact on the Dogecoin price as the meme coin soared.

However, with time, the “Elon Musk” effect on Dogecoin diminished and became only short-lived. Aside from supporting DOGE in his tweets, Musk has integrated the leading meme cryptocurrency as a payment option into online Tesla and SpaceX stores, where one can buy merchandise with DOGE.

Ripple CTO tags Musk in provocative tweet

As reported by U.Today recently, Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz mentioned Elon Musk in his post, stating an oft-repeated (and untrue) narrative that Musk is wealthy enough, with a net worth of $250 billion, that if he gave $1 million to every person on Earth, he would still have plenty of money left.

The goal of this was to check how the “Community Notes” feature works on X/Twitter, Schwartz explained.