Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 11:04
    Advertisement
    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium, the Shiba Inu-owned layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum, is on the verge of breaking a major transaction milestone. The protocol is just days from breaching the one billion transaction milestone, an outlook that marks a good omen for SHIB's price.

    Advertisement

    Current state of Shibarium

    According to data from Shibariumscan, the protocol currently boasts a total transaction count of 941,104,799. This leaves a small margin of 58,895,201 transactions to beat the milestone. At the current average daily transaction rate of 4.5 million, the major Shibarium milestone will be achieved in roughly 14 days.

    Related
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 12:35
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Since its launch in August 2023, the protocol has showcased progressive growth across its core performance metrics. As reported earlier by U.Today, it crossed the 500,000,000 transaction milestone in November last year. With the one billion landmark months later, Shibarium is fast attaining maturity.

    At the time of writing, Shibarium also boasts a total block count of 9,443,090, with hosted wallet addresses at 2,111,200. For a protocol native to Shiba Inu, its performance metrics, showcased by a five-second block time, set it on the radar among top protocols scaling Ethereum.

    Shiba Inu price impact

    The advancement of Shibarium is often correlated with the price of SHIB. Experts believe that with more usage, the demand for Shiba Inu will increase, placing upward pressure on the price.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 09:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu has not significantly increased overall since it crossed the major 500 million transaction benchmark. Currently changing hands for $0.00001648, up 4.68% in 24 hours, SHIB has dropped over 32% in the past three months.

    Whether or not the push toward one billion transactions will trigger community hype and adoption remains unknown. The protocol maintains a healthy Shiba Inu burn rate outlook, with regular updates and enhancements.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 10:43
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 8:34
    $3.3 Billion in Ethereum Removed: Is Beacon Chain in Trouble?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    $3.3 Billion in Ethereum Removed: Is Beacon Chain in Trouble?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD