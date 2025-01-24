Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Vitalik Buterin teases increasing blobs as one key strategy to scale L1
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 10:07
    A
    A
    A
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent blog post, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin shared details on improving the scalability of the Ethereum layer-1 and layer-2 protocols. Buterin’s comments come amid heightened criticism of the Ethereum Foundation following the asset's declining market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    Buterin's Ethereum scaling strategy

    Over the years, the Ethereum blockchain has become a reputable force in the blockchain space. 

    Millions of individuals hold ETH as savings, and many more utilize the asset for payment. The blockchain also features decentralized finance (DeFi) tools that provide millions of consumers with higher yields than the traditional market.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Ethereum Foundation Exists
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 08:16
    Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Ethereum Foundation Exists
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    For Ethereum to continue building up its technical and social properties, Buterin emphasized the need to address challenges facing L2 protocols. 

    One primary challenge Buterin noted is that blob space is not expansive enough to cover the L2s and use cases. He also noted another challenge of heterogeneity, which has translated into composability and user experience problems for developers and users.

    For the first challenge, Buterin proposed giving Ethereum more blobs. He added that the L1 can do moderate short-term scaling while improving proof of stake, storage, EVM and cryptography.

    For the second challenge, Buterin proposed to continue implementing scalability via L2s, ensuring they deliver on their promise. To fulfill this mission, Buterin said L1 needs to accelerate scaling blobs, moderate the amount of EVM scaling and increase the gas limit.

    L2s, on the other hand, must continue to improve security and accelerate the standardization of interoperability. 

    Furthermore, Buterin proposed incentivizing layer-2 networks to dedicate a percentage of their revenues to ETH through techniques such as fee burning. Other measures include permanent staking or diverting proceeds to public goods within the Ethereum ecosystem.

    Ethereum-to-BTC ratio slips to record lows

    Meanwhile, the widely monitored Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio has fallen to 2021 levels. On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a record high above $109,000, returning 160% gains to investors over the past year. 

    Related
    Ethereum Whales Keep Accumulating as ETH Price Approaches $3,500
    Fri, 01/17/2025 - 18:11
    Ethereum Whales Keep Accumulating as ETH Price Approaches $3,500
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Ethereum recorded only 51% gain within the same period. The price analysis revealed the asset is currently down 30% below its 2021 peak.

    With the scaling plan, Ethereum may house more dApps that will see increased ETH usage. In the long term, the impact on the price will be positive.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 9:02
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Surpass $18 Trillion Cap, Says Coinbase CEO
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 8:01
    Saylor: Banks Now Free to Custody Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Surpass $18 Trillion Cap, Says Coinbase CEO
    Saylor: Banks Now Free to Custody Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD