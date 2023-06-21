Shibarium Explorer Sees Improvements in New Revamp, XRP Fund Inflows Eye $1 Million Surge, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Greatest Change in World History: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!
Shiba Inu's Shibarium explorer sees improvements in new revamp
As reported by Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie, Shibarium's blockchain explorer known as Puppyscan has been reset and updated. Thanks to this, Shibarium Explorer got new improvements to better serve the community. The tabs at the top of the blockchain explorer appear to display the inclusion of new functionalities as well. Previously, Puppyscan saw a temporary interruption, making it unavailable for some hours. Meanwhile, Shibarium testnet "Puppynet" continues reaching new milestones: since its launch on March 11, Shibarium beta has processed 20,101,157 transactions.
XRP fund inflows eye explosive $1 million surge as Ripple v. SEC verdict nears
According to CoinShares' latest report, XRP has once again established itself as the undisputed leader among cryptocurrency-focused investment products, showing a large increase in inflows. With a value of $1.1 million for the week, XRP has achieved one of its most impressive results this year. Consequently, XRP-focused investment products have amassed positive year-to-date inflows amounting to $6 million. The overall state of the market, which has seen outflows equal to a stunning $226 million, further emphasizes the significance of this data. The factor responsible for these investor behaviors from the more traditional financial industry is the anticipation of the impending decision in the SEC case against Ripple.
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Kiyosaki predicts greatest change in world history
In a recent tweet, renowned author and financial expert Robert Kiyosaki offered a bold prediction about an imminent global transformation. He believes that the world is about to undergo an extraordinary paradigm shift that will have a significant impact on the world economy. Kiyosaki then wrote that those who have PMA (a positive mental attitude) will get a rude awakening, while those with pessimistic outlook will win "because they are realists." This is not the first time the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author expresses his concerns regarding the stability of the economic sector. In recent months, Kiyosaki issued cautionary warnings about potential bank failures, with the only way to weather this storm being investing in silver, gold and Bitcoin.