Shibarium Explorer Sees Improvements in New Revamp, XRP Fund Inflows Eye $1 Million Surge, Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Greatest Change in World History: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Shiba Inu's Shibarium explorer sees improvements in new revamp

As reported by Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie, Shibarium's blockchain explorer known as Puppyscan has been reset and updated. Thanks to this, Shibarium Explorer got new improvements to better serve the community. The tabs at the top of the blockchain explorer appear to display the inclusion of new functionalities as well. Previously, Puppyscan saw a temporary interruption, making it unavailable for some hours. Meanwhile, Shibarium testnet "Puppynet" continues reaching new milestones: since its launch on March 11, Shibarium beta has processed 20,101,157 transactions.

XRP fund inflows eye explosive $1 million surge as Ripple v. SEC verdict nears

According to CoinShares' latest report, XRP has once again established itself as the undisputed leader among cryptocurrency-focused investment products, showing a large increase in inflows. With a value of $1.1 million for the week, XRP has achieved one of its most impressive results this year. Consequently, XRP-focused investment products have amassed positive year-to-date inflows amounting to $6 million. The overall state of the market, which has seen outflows equal to a stunning $226 million, further emphasizes the significance of this data. The factor responsible for these investor behaviors from the more traditional financial industry is the anticipation of the impending decision in the SEC case against Ripple.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Kiyosaki predicts greatest change in world history