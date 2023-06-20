Shiba Inu's Shibarium Explorer Sees Improvements in New Revamp

Tue, 06/20/2023 - 10:50
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium explorer receives new improvements
Shiba ecosystem official Lucie reports that Puppyscan, Shibarium's blockchain explorer, has been reset and updated.

With this, Shibarium Explorer receives new improvements to better serve the community. The tabs at the top of the blockchain explorer appear to show the addition of new features as well.

Earlier, Puppyscan saw a temporary interruption, making it unavailable for some hours. This might have occurred as a result of the improvements being made at the time.

A network may have downtime when undergoing upgrades or patches because the adjustments may interfere with the network's normal operations if it is already operational, causing hiccups or inconsistencies that hinder its effective operations.

Shibarium testnet, or "Puppynet," continues to reach new milestones in the meantime. Shibarium beta has processed 20,101,157 transactions since its launch on March 11, according to PuppyScan. There are presently 1,355,085 total blocks; the average block duration is 5.2 seconds and there are 13,359,604 wallet addresses.

Upcoming announcements imminent

In the past week, Shibacals, which brings a real-life component to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, was unveiled to the delight of the Shiba Inu community.

SHIB Community Reacts as Shiba Inu Lead Hints at Next Direction for Shibarium

As reported, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama mentioned Shibacals, adding, "One more step to Shibarium."

Afterward, Lucie took to Twitter to explain what Shibacals are as well as the aim and benefits of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. She stated that in the coming days, more details and progress regarding Shibacals, the in-real-life component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, will be unveiled.

In a new tweet, Lucie stirs up excitement in the community as she made it known that special announcements for Shibacals are coming soon.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

