Shibarium Explorer Goes Offline: Here Are Likely Reasons

Shibarium blockchain explorer Puppyscan seems to be facing issues as it is currently unavailable.

As reported by U.Today earlier, it has recently been completely reset with new updates added to it.

The figures for wallet and transaction counts were updated. Prior to the launch of the new version of the website, it was also unavailable for a few hours. Therefore, the possible reason for the site crash now is that there have been too many users accessing it at the same time or more updates on Shibarium being added.

Before the explorer when down, it showed that the total amount of linked wallets stood at 13,359,604, and the overall transaction count was 20,101,157 since the developer team started Shibarium's testnet Puppynet on March 11.

50 million SHIB giveaway and SHIB burn rate news

Within the past 24 hours, according to recently upgraded data by Shibburn explorer, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has fallen to minus 55.59% compared to Tuesday's values. This time, the SHIB army removed from the circulating supply only 4,853,064 SHIB, while yesterday it was around 12,000,000 meme coins.

This drop happened despite the 4.18% rise of the meme coin's price since yesterday morning; the value of the burn rate and the price are often correlated.

In the meantime, crypto exchange CoinMENA based in Bahrain has announced a giveaway of 50 million SHIB. Two winners will receive 25 million meme coins each.

To qualify, participants need to trade a minimum of $10 of SHIB within the coming 10 days, according to a tweet by CoinMENA.