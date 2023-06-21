DOGE up 5% as This Large Player Shovels 306 Million Dogecoin, Here's Where

Staggering amount of Dogecoin has been shifted by this large crypto platform, while the coin's price rose

Over the past 24 hours, the original meme coin DOGE has demonstrated a rise of slightly under 5%.

Later today, a large stash of Dogecoin was transferred, carrying nearly $20 million worth of this canine digital currency. The transaction took place around two hours ago.

DOGE stash moved by largest crypto player

According to a recent tweet published by @DogeWhaleAlert, a massive 306,260,470 DOGE were moved between internal wallets of the Binance exchange. Transfers like this are typical, especially when exchanges set up new cold wallets or conduct other operations with the funds they store.

Just prior to that, Dogecoin surged by nearly 5% as it followed in the footsteps of the leading digital currency, Bitcoin. DOGE is now sitting at $0.06417.

BTC added 7.92% within the last 24 hours, regaining the $28,000 level and now approaching $29,000. The growth was triggered by the announcement that major Wall Street financial firms — Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities — extended their support to a newly opened crypto exchange under the name of EDX.

Besides, Fidelity is rumored to have the intention to file for a Bitcoin spot ETF, following the example of the world's largest fund manager BlackRock, which has done this recently.

Ethereum has also recaptured the $1,820 level, now exchanging hands at $1,828, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.