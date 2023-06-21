DOGE up 5% as This Large Player Shovels 306 Million Dogecoin, Here's Where

Wed, 06/21/2023 - 13:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of Dogecoin has been shifted by this large crypto platform, while the coin's price rose
DOGE up 5% as This Large Player Shovels 306 Million Dogecoin, Here's Where
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Over the past 24 hours, the original meme coin DOGE has demonstrated a rise of slightly under 5%.

Later today, a large stash of Dogecoin was transferred, carrying nearly $20 million worth of this canine digital currency. The transaction took place around two hours ago.

DOGE stash moved by largest crypto player

According to a recent tweet published by @DogeWhaleAlert, a massive 306,260,470 DOGE were moved between internal wallets of the Binance exchange. Transfers like this are typical, especially when exchanges set up new cold wallets or conduct other operations with the funds they store.

Just prior to that, Dogecoin surged by nearly 5% as it followed in the footsteps of the leading digital currency, Bitcoin. DOGE is now sitting at $0.06417.

BTC added 7.92% within the last 24 hours, regaining the $28,000 level and now approaching $29,000. The growth was triggered by the announcement that major Wall Street financial firms — Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities — extended their support to a newly opened crypto exchange under the name of EDX.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,820 Fueled by These Triggers: Details

Besides, Fidelity is rumored to have the intention to file for a Bitcoin spot ETF, following the example of the world's largest fund manager BlackRock, which has done this recently.

Ethereum has also recaptured the $1,820 level, now exchanging hands at $1,828, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Dogecoin #Binance #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Avalanche (AVAX) up 8% as Its Latest Innovations Got Unpacked: Details
06/21/2023 - 13:10
Avalanche (AVAX) up 8% as Its Latest Innovations Got Unpacked: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Go as Bankrupt Crypto Lender Moves Funds
06/21/2023 - 12:48
Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Go as Bankrupt Crypto Lender Moves Funds
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Charles Hoskinson Responds to Major Critic Who Claims Cardano (ADA) Is Security
06/21/2023 - 12:32
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Major Critic Who Claims Cardano (ADA) Is Security
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan