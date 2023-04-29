Shibarium About to Get New Crucial Feature, Here's What It Is

Sat, 04/29/2023 - 12:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB team working on new important addition to Shibarium network
Shibarium About to Get New Crucial Feature, Here's What It Is
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent member of the Shiba Inu army Lucie Sasnikova, who goes on Twitter under the name @LucieSHIB, has spread the word about the Shibarium team working on a new feature that will give the SHIB Layer-2 utility a major boost.

The new feature is called Shibarium Bridge. She stated that the bridge is only partly functional at the moment and stressed that "this is all testing and preparation." Earlier, it was reported that Shibarium would be compatible with the Ethereum chain, and screenshots demonstrate the functionality to swap ETH and SHIB.

Related
DOGE Creator Drops Approving Comment on New Netflix Crypto TV Series 'Beef'

SHIB army questions Shytoshi Kusama's promise about Shibarium launch before May

On Friday, in the Telegram Shibarium channel, several SHIB users reminded the pseudonymous SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama about his earlier statement about the release of the Shibarium mainnet before May.

Messages started to appear that April is almost over, so "wen Shibarium?" Kusama responded, saying that his words were taken out of context, and for this reason he stopped talking about any particular dates for the Shibarium release.

ShibariumShytoshidates_00Maygrg4903rui
Image via Telegram — "Shibarium Tech"

Similar questions were before the release of the Shibarium beta. It was confirmed at the start of 2023, but Puppynet was launched only March 11 and has been stress-tested since then.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 64,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales to Holdings as Price Seeks to Reclaim $30K
04/29/2023 - 10:57
64,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales to Holdings as Price Seeks to Reclaim $30K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Creator Drops Approving Comment on New Netflix Crypto TV Series 'Beef'
04/29/2023 - 10:38
DOGE Creator Drops Approving Comment on New Netflix Crypto TV Series 'Beef'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Burn Rate Soars 384% As Shiba Inu on Brink of Adding New Zero
04/29/2023 - 09:09
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 384% As Shiba Inu on Brink of Adding New Zero
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan