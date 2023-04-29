Shibarium About to Get New Crucial Feature, Here's What It Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent member of the Shiba Inu army Lucie Sasnikova, who goes on Twitter under the name @LucieSHIB, has spread the word about the Shibarium team working on a new feature that will give the SHIB Layer-2 utility a major boost.

The new feature is called Shibarium Bridge. She stated that the bridge is only partly functional at the moment and stressed that "this is all testing and preparation." Earlier, it was reported that Shibarium would be compatible with the Ethereum chain, and screenshots demonstrate the functionality to swap ETH and SHIB.

#Shibarium bridge - partly functional.



I Don't share the address, but I'm happy to share screenshots.



Remember, this is all testing and preparation.

We believe in $BONE (and $SHIB + $LEASH) pic.twitter.com/nBAyj0lV3u — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 28, 2023

SHIB army questions Shytoshi Kusama's promise about Shibarium launch before May

On Friday, in the Telegram Shibarium channel, several SHIB users reminded the pseudonymous SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama about his earlier statement about the release of the Shibarium mainnet before May.

Messages started to appear that April is almost over, so "wen Shibarium?" Kusama responded, saying that his words were taken out of context, and for this reason he stopped talking about any particular dates for the Shibarium release.

Image via Telegram — "Shibarium Tech"

Similar questions were before the release of the Shibarium beta. It was confirmed at the start of 2023, but Puppynet was launched only March 11 and has been stress-tested since then.