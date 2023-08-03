Shibarium Breaks Above This Major Threshold, Expanding Utility

Puppynet has managed to score new record, expanding its utility as users are becoming more active

As the possible date of the much-expected release of Shibarium nears and there are less than two weeks to go, the Shibarium beta keeps breaking new records and reaching milestones.

Now, we are talking about a new high in the number of transactions conducted by users on Puppynet.

Puppynet steps over 34.5 million line

Puppyscan shows that, since last week, significant progress has been achieved as the number of transactions on the Shibarium beta has reached 34,589,088. The count of wallet addresses linked, however, remains almost unchanged, standing at 17,063,684 – over the past month it has added roughly 1,000.

The overall count of blocks mined on Puppynet has also been increasing gradually, adding around 100,000 by today, with the total count being 1,964,116.

Burn rate up 51% overnight

The Shibburn platform that tracks SHIB burn transactions spreads the word via its website that within the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB army has succeeded in eliminating 60,448,582 SHIB, thus pushing the burn rate up 51.03%.

The two largest transfers in the line of these burn transactions carried more than 10,000,000 SHIB each, which means that almost half of the totally burned stash was removed in merely two transfers.

New all-time high reached as big SHIB party is coming

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shiba Inu has reached a new ATH related to wallets. Now the coin is held by a staggering 3.51 million wallets. In July, the wallet count increased by roughly 115% per week, bringing this metric now to high values.

In the meantime, an announcement was made that SHIB is to throw a big party this August on the beach during the big annual Blockchain Conference. SHIB will provide complete sponsorship of the party, with refreshing drinks and "mouthwatering food."

Anyone who has a ticket to the conference will be eligible to attend the party too.