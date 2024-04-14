Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses Epic Key Metric Growth

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium of Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets in key metric with almost 350,000 transactions
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 13:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain innovation, Shibarium, has experienced an unprecedented surge in activity, according to Shibariumscan. Over the past 24 hours alone, the platform has witnessed a staggering increase in daily transactions, soaring from 288,690 to an impressive 347,460.

    This surge, reaching its zenith since March 25, represents a remarkable 6,171% surge compared to just four days prior, signaling a remarkable shift in the dynamics of Shiba Inu's network.

    Following a prolonged period of subdued transactional activity on Shibarium, the recent surge comes as a breath of fresh air for SHIB enthusiasts. Over the past three days, activity on the network has been steadily escalating, fostering a sense of optimism within the community.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    As a testament to this newfound momentum, the total volume of transactions processed through Shibarium has now eclipsed the 412.61 million mark, underscoring the platform's growing significance in the crypto landscape.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Notably, the surge in transactional activity has been accompanied by a substantial uptick in the number of accounts engaging with the network. Within a single day, the count of active accounts surged to 14,321, marking a remarkable 218.33% increase from the previous day. Similarly, the influx of new accounts surged by an impressive 173%, reaching a total of 9,439.

    As speculation mounts regarding the potential implications of this surge, all eyes are inevitably fixated on the price movements of tokens linked to Shiba Inu, notably SHIB and BONE. However, equally compelling is the question of sustainability — how long will this period of robust growth persist, and can Shiba Inu's blockchain sustain its newfound momentum?

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

