Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Spikes in inflow often precede price bottoms
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 13:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has triggered a 570% surge in large-holder inflows, which track the funds going into whale addresses. Shiba Inu large holder inflows jumped from 404.81 billion SHIB on April 11 to 2.66 trillion SHIB on April 12, per IntoTheBlock data.

    Advertisement

    The surge in large holders' inflow coincides with a surge in a key metric that highlights whale activity. Shiba Inu's large transaction volume rose 276.25% in the last 24 hours, with 8.63 trillion SHIB transferred in large transactions. This amounted to $212.56 million in monetary terms. Spikes in large transaction volumes point to high activity among institutional players or whales.

    There are a couple of scenarios that could explain the surge in large-holder inflows. One possibility is an increase in buying activity from whales or large holders, who may be acquiring SHIB tokens on exchanges before transferring them to cold storage.

    Another scenario is that such spikes in inflow often precede price bottoms, indicating that whales are taking advantage of the current market correction to acquire SHIB at a discount. This could indicate that they anticipate a price bounce and are strategically planning for future gains.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Faces Critical Test at 56 Trillion SHIB Level

    The timing of the surge in key whale metrics is significant as the market is experiencing crypto carnage, with large losses across the board.

    SHIB price drops 12%

    Cryptocurrencies fell toward the weekend as risk-off sentiment spread from traditional markets to digital assets. An unexpectedly high CPI figure shattered hopes for Fed rate cuts this year, raising concerns that progress in curbing rising prices may be slowing.

    Bitcoin (BTC) and most cryptocurrencies are currently trading in losses as volatility returns to the crypto market.

    Shiba Inu also fell, dropping to a low of $0.00002126 on Friday before recovering marginally. At the time of writing, SHIB was still down 11.16% in the previous 24 hours at $0.0000244.

    Related
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,344% Amid Significant Price Shift

    If declines persist, SHIB would find its next support in the $0.000019 to $0.000023 range, where 52,650 addresses bought 44.79 trillion SHIB at an average price of $0.000022.

    In the case of a price recovery, SHIB would confront its next resistance at the $0.000026 to $0.000030 range, where 100,700 addresses bought 51.68 trillion SHIB at an average price of $0.000028.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Coinbase Takes First Big Step After Setback in SEC Lawsuit
    2024/04/13 13:25
    Coinbase Takes First Big Step After Setback in SEC Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI
    2024/04/13 13:25
    Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Vitalik Buterin Shares Take on Verkle Trees Coming to Ethereum
    2024/04/13 13:25
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Take on Verkle Trees Coming to Ethereum
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return
    Coinbase Takes First Big Step After Setback in SEC Lawsuit
    Elon Musk Reveals What Is Next for Grok AI
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD