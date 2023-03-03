Shibarium Launch Preparation Almost Finished, According to SHIB Lead Dev

Shytoshi Kusama has dropped hint saying that his team is about to finish preparations to launch Shibarium

The leader of the Shiba Inu developer team, the mysterious (thanks to his alias) Shytoshi Kusama, has posted a tweet with a link to Spotify. The tweet says that the tune he shared is "on repeat while we finish up." That song is "Dueuno" by La Veda Nero.

"Finish up" Shibarium?

Some commentators interpreted it as related to the upcoming release of the Shibarium beta version that was confirmed in the middle of January in a Medium article posted by SHIB developers.

Since then, Shytoshi has released several Medium posts to welcome crypto users from all over the globe to the Layer 2 protocol, Shibarium, and explain to them its basic values, how it works and so on.

ON REPEAT WHILE WE FINISH UP: https://t.co/QyUVHfoYOa — Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 3, 2023

He also shared an intake system, which allows any project to begin supporting Shibarium in any way it can – to build on it, promote it, donate money, etc. That Medium post also contained a link to the official Shibarium website.

Shytoshi told the community that during the beta testing period, all products on the Shibarium protocol will be for testing purposes only. He warned the community to beware of scammers.

Kusama clears his bio section, removing curious message

As reported by U.Today earlier, a SHIB fan spotted a curious message left by the lead SHIB developer on his Twitter bio, which he later deleted to leave that space blank.

However, he removed the message, which made the SHIB army curious. Shytoshi wrote that he was "confirming to the maker…"

Shytoshi and his team have been building Shibarium together with the dev team of Unification Fund. In December 2022, Shytoshi announced a meeting with them to finalize the release of the Layer 2 protocol.

One of the possible explanations for the deleted status of Shytoshi is that he spread the word about another meeting with them before the launch.

Shytoshi celebrates SHIB Metaverse being featured at SXSW

The Shiba Inu Metaverse team is going to be taking part in the annual event called SXSW, which will take place in Austin, Texas, between March 11 and March 19 this year.

Recently, the SHIB team posted an announcement on Twitter, spreading the word about being invited to the popular event. Attendees will be able to see one of the SHIB Metaverse hubs called WAGMI Temple. The first of the 11 hubs that will be created in this metaverse.

Last year, the team presented art concepts for several of them, including WAGMI Temple.

Shytoshi Kusama commented on the post about SHIB participating in the aforementioned event, stating "the fun continues."