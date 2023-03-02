Shiba Inu's PawSwap (PAW) Listed on Bitrue, Price Soars 85%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter handle of PawSwap is spreading the word about its native meme token, PAW, going live on the Bitrue crypto exchange. This platform is ranked 24th by CoinMarketCap crypto data website.

The token's price surged by nearly 90% on that bullish news. At the time of this writing, PAW is changing hands at $0.00000005088, according to the aforementioned CoinMarketCap.

Earlier this week, the PAW token was listed on another top-20 exchange, LBank. PawSwap is the first multi-chain decentralized crypto trading platform that will be set up on Shibarium after the Layer 2 solution for Shiba Inu finally gets rolled out by its builders.

At the end of February, PAW support was also added by the Gate.io crypto exchange; that listing pushed the price of the token up by a whopping 154%.

Image via CoinmarketCap

Shytoshi says he is not Elon Musk

As reported by U.Today recently, the conspiracy theory that assumed that Tesla boss Elon Musk and pseudonymous SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama could be the same person seems to be shattered.

Several major SHIB fan accounts have confirmed that these are different people. Besides, it looks like Kusama himself has refuted that rumor, as he stated in a Shibarium chat "Here's a tip. I'm not Elon."

Prior to that, this year, several Twitter posts published by SHIB army members drew the attention of the SHIB-loving public to a few coincidences between tweets and bio statuses published by Elon Musk and Kusama. In particular, they were dot symbols and the same phrase: "It's the first day of the rest of your life."