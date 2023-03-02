Shytoshi Kusama's Recently Deleted Message Leaves SHIB Army Puzzled – Shibarium Hint?

Shiba Inu top dev has left and removed message that might be related to upcoming Shibarium release

Twitter user and, apparently, Shiba Inu fan @Rachelkillings has drawn the attention of the SHIB army to a message that appeared in the Twitter bio of Shytoshi Kusama but was later removed. @Rachelkillings wondered what it could mean, asking for the opinion of the SHIB army.

Some of the commentators seem to reckon that it might be connected with the upcoming release of Shibarium beta.

Kusama removes his message on March 1

What Shytoshi Kusama wrote as his Twitter bio status includes "confirming to the maker…" However, later on, the pseudonymous developer deleted this message.

Shibarium is being built by Shytoshi Kusama and Unification Fund. At the end of December, Kusama announced that he had a meeting with developers from the fund to discuss the upcoming release of Shibarium beta version and finalize all issues on it.

It is likely that in the aforementioned bio status, Kusama hinted that he had gotten in touch with Unification Fund again, perhaps, to finalize things once again.

Shibarium intake form explained

In a recent tweet, major Shiba Inu fan "SHIBARMY CANADA" (@Dezaxe) addressed the confusion that has arisen after Shytoshi Kusama published the latest Medium article about Shibarium.

In that post, Kusama told the community about the Shibarium website and the Intake system. The latter is meant for projects that want to work with the Layer 2 solution — build on it, donate, promote it, etc.

@Dezaxe explained it to those in the SHIB army who misunderstood the Medium post. He said that it is not necessary to fill out the Intake form in order to build on Shibarium after it is released, and no authorization is required for that by the team of Shiba Inu. That is called "decentralization," he added.

10 million SHIB burned by community

In the meantime, while the SHIB army expects trillions of SHIB to be burned after the Shibarium release, they continue to remove so far just millions of these meme tokens from circulation.

According to data provided by the Shibburn tracker, over the past 24 hours, various SHIB enthusiasts and commercial platforms have managed to destroy 10,939,295 Shiba Inu. These coins will be locked for good in dead wallets, from which they cannot be withdrawn, used for purchases or spent in any other way.