Shibarium to Go Way Beyond SHIB, LEASH and BONE: SHIB Team Marketing Expert

Top member of the Shiba Inu team shares her take on the future of Shibarium and Shiba Inu

Prominent member of the Shiba Inu team, its marketing specialist, known as Lucie, took to Twitter to share her take on the future of Shibarium, stating that the Shiba Inu ecosystem will not be limited only to SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens.

“There will be hundreds of projects”

Lucie published a lengthy tweet to say that she believes the Shiba Inu ecosystem is gradually turning into the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. “It may be challenging, but the transition is here”, she is certain.

Lucie expects hundreds of projects to come over to build on Shibarium and support it. She stressed that SHIB, LEASH and BONE will always remain Shibarium’s “home and babies”. The more projects move to Shibarium, the better for it, Lucie tweeted.

She also addressed those who are spreading FUD (an acronym meaning “fear, uncertainty, doubt”) about Shiba Inu, warning them to start comprehending the situation that SHIB is inevitably growing.

Shibarium reaches new milestone

In the meantime, Shibarium keeps growing and hitting new utility milestones. As reported by U.Today earlier, the total number of transactions conducted on the Puppynet has surpassed 27 million.

The overall wallet count on the Shibarium testnet comprises slightly over 17 million.

Over the past week, the number of transactions has been growing in millions within one or two day periods.

In the meantime, the launch of Shibarium, according to a hint left on the Telegram channel by Shytoshi Kusama recently, may be expected to happen in mid-August. The location will be Toronto, Canada, and the launch may happen during the annual ETHToronto event celebrating the birthday of the second largest blockchain, on which Shiba Inu runs, Ethereum.