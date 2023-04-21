Shiba Inu's BONE Gains Attention From OKX as Exchange Teases New Listing, Giveaway

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's governance token and Shibarium gas token, BONE, continue to gain attention from crypto exchanges. This time, it is gaining attention from Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX.

In a new tweet, OKX teases new meme coin deposits and listing activity. For this, it asks the crypto community to vote for their preferred choice from a list of meme coins presented. The options include AIDOGE, BONE, BONK, TSUKA, PEPE, OPTI and OUACK.

The crypto exchange also promises a giveaway to 10 participants with a prize pool of 300 USDT.

The translation of its tweet from Chinese reads, "If OKX launches Meme Coin deposit and listing activity, which projects would you vote for?"

So far, AIDOGE, BONE, PEPE and QUACK are gaining the majority of votes at 52.3%, 44.1%, 31.2% and 66.3%, respectively.

The exchange promises to list up to three tokens with the highest votes.

Similar to this, Cayman Islands-based Gate.io, the 10th largest crypto exchange per CoinMarketCap's ranking, has announced a meme coin team battle involving some related coins. SHIB and BONE were also listed in the battle, which will allow traders to partake in a $20,000 prize pool.

Earlier in the week, Dubai-based crypto exchange CetoEX indicated its interest in listing BONE after it conducted a Twitter poll asking the crypto community to vote for the next project the exchange will list.

BONE emerged as the winner with the highest votes among the four crypto assets presented.

All eyes are on BONE and Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 protocol. Shibarium beta "PUPPYNET" is growing in utility, currently recording 14 million interacting addresses.