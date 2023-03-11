Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Gets Closer

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 10:47
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE continues to gain increased attention ahead of Shibarium beta release
BONE, the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the gas token of upcoming Shibarium Protocol, has scored a new listing. Crypto lending platform CoinRabbit has announced it has finally listed BONE.

The crypto lending platform had earlier stated it would list BONE on March 13, but decided to do it earlier for the love of the Shiba Inu community, "ShibArmy."

CoinRabbit claims to be the first lending platform that supports BONE. In the week, BONE made its debut on one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the space, Poloniex.

BONE is gaining increased attention ahead of the Shibarium beta release, which is slated to go live soon. As reported, SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has asked the community to "please wait for official announcement."

At the time of writing, BONE was enjoying positive price action, up 7.68% in the last 24 hours at $1.63.

BONE has steadied in the rank of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, claiming the 89th spot with a market capitalization of $374.7 million.

The crypto market saw a slight rebound on March 11 after yesterday's bloodbath brought on by the Silvergate buzz, among other negative events.

215 billion SHIB acquired by large ETH whale in dip buying

According to the crypto data tracker WhaleStats, an ETH whale named "BlueWhale0073," who ranks 254th among the whales it tracks, has bought 215,815,570,539 SHIB worth $2,209,951.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.20% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000101.

