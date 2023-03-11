Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Gets Closer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

BONE, the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the gas token of upcoming Shibarium Protocol, has scored a new listing. Crypto lending platform CoinRabbit has announced it has finally listed BONE.

The crypto lending platform had earlier stated it would list BONE on March 13, but decided to do it earlier for the love of the Shiba Inu community, "ShibArmy."

We've promised to list $BONE on March 13th. But we didn't want to wait for so long. #SHIBARMY this one is for you ;) #BONE is listed on CoinRabbit 🚀 The 1st lending platform that supports $BONE



Get extra funds without selling BONE in 10 minutes - https://t.co/UdzMeRDTau pic.twitter.com/t8uCKgn97v — CoinRabbit (@CoinRabbitLoans) March 10, 2023

CoinRabbit claims to be the first lending platform that supports BONE. In the week, BONE made its debut on one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the space, Poloniex.

BONE is gaining increased attention ahead of the Shibarium beta release, which is slated to go live soon. As reported, SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has asked the community to "please wait for official announcement."

Ads Ads

At the time of writing, BONE was enjoying positive price action, up 7.68% in the last 24 hours at $1.63.

BONE has steadied in the rank of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, claiming the 89th spot with a market capitalization of $374.7 million.

The crypto market saw a slight rebound on March 11 after yesterday's bloodbath brought on by the Silvergate buzz, among other negative events.

215 billion SHIB acquired by large ETH whale in dip buying

According to the crypto data tracker WhaleStats, an ETH whale named "BlueWhale0073," who ranks 254th among the whales it tracks, has bought 215,815,570,539 SHIB worth $2,209,951.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.20% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000101.