Shiba Inu Token BONE Races Toward Binance Listing

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token BONE's surge toward Binance listing sparks excitement, driving its price up by 20%
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 15:40
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a strategic move to harness the power of community-driven trends, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced a groundbreaking feature allowing users to influence the selection of tokens for listing on its futures market. This innovative approach has sparked a flurry of excitement among crypto enthusiasts, particularly those backing the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Following a period characterized by meme-driven fervor, the exchange has capitalized on this momentum by launching a prediction feature. Here's how it works: users purchase "picks," each equivalent to one USDT, and cast their votes for the crypto assets they believe should be added to the futures.

In a remarkable turn of events, just one day after its introduction, the Shiba Inu token, BONE, surged to the forefront of the voting. BONE, an integral component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, transcends its meme origins, serving as a vital element within the network's layer-2 solution, Shibarium. Within Shibarium, BONE fulfills multiple functions, acting as a fee for transactions and enabling validators to stake and engage with the network.

""
Source: Binance

Despite its recent introduction into the voting fray, BONE has swiftly climbed the ranks, currently occupying the fourth position with an impressive 19,389 picks. However, it finds itself trailing behind contenders such as Baby Doge Coin, Bittensor (TAO) and Delysium (AGI).

BONE price skyrockets

The fervent calls from SHIB enthusiasts for Binance to list BONE have finally been met with a tangible opportunity. This development has catalyzed a surge in BONE's price, witnessing an impressive 20% increase, with the token now valued at $1.2.

""
BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

As the crypto community eagerly awaits the outcome of the voting, all eyes remain fixed on whether BONE will secure its coveted spot on the Binance Futures Market, signaling a significant milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its dedicated supporters.

