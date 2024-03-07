Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of new trading pairs for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) on its platform. Users can now trade these major cryptocurrencies against the Japanese currency, the Japanese yen (JPY).

Advertisement

According to the official announcement, Binance will open trading for the BNB/JPY, BTC/JPY and ETH/JPY trading pairs on March 12 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). The exchange stated that the move was to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance the user's trading experience.

Binance will open trading for the BNB/JPY, BTC/JPY and ETH/JPY trading pairs at 2024-03-12 08:00 (UTC). JPY is a fiat currency of Japan. Binance will also introduce a zero-fee trading promotion for all JPY spot trading pairs. https://t.co/TnxsITN4oE — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 7, 2024

To celebrate the launch of JPY spot trading pairs, Binance will be introducing a zero-fee trading promotion for all JPY spot trading pairs starting on March 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), where all users will enjoy zero maker and taker fees on any JPY spot trading pairs. The promotion period will span from March 12 to April 11, 2024.

The new listings reflect the growing demand and adoption of BTC, ETH and BNB, which are among the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.

BTC, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has recently hit $69,000, reaching a new all-time high of $69,210 on the Coinbase crypto exchange. At the time of writing, BTC was up 2.09% in the last 24 hours to $66,767.

ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency and the leading platform for decentralized apps, neared the $4,000 mark for the first time since December 2021, reaching highs of $3903 on March 6. At the time of writing, ETH was down 0.58% in the last 24 hours to $3784.

BNB, the native crypto asset of Binance and the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has soared to new heights, reaching highs of $441 in today's trading session. At the time of writing, BNB was up 5% in the last 24 hours to $439.