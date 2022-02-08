Shiba Inu-Themed Fast Food Restaurant to Expand Globally

Welly's, a Shiba Inu-themed fast food restaurant located in Naples, Italy, is intending to expand globally, according to a recent tweet.

Hey #ShibArmy, Welly hears you!



After hundreds of requests we are ready to welcome new franchisers!



Apply for a franchise through our website now. https://t.co/E9Eu7KS5g1#SHIBARMY #WellyFriends pic.twitter.com/2E6AuQQuhJ — WELLY (@wellyfriends) February 8, 2022

It claims that it has received "hundreds" of requests to open more franchises over the past week.



Last week, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama announced a partnership with the Naples-based burger joint. The burger joint performed a full rebrand, making the meme coin its official mascot. Welly's also announced that it would accept Shiba Inu as a payment option while also considering adding support for rival Dogecoin.



The Shiba Inu community could take part in managing the chain through a decentralized autonomous organization called DOGGY DAO, whose first phase was released in early December.

The Shiba Inu team is touting Welly's as a healthy fast food option, which supposedly sets it apart from major chains such as McDonald's and Burger King.



The one-store restaurant, which opened its doors in 2021, will also offer its customers non-fungible tokens to gain access to "exclusive benefits."



Shiba Inu has been on a tear over the past week, rallying by more than 70%. The Ethereum-based meme token remains one of the most-traded cryptocurrencies.