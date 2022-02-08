Shiba Inu-Themed Fast Food Restaurant to Expand Globally

News
Tue, 02/08/2022 - 07:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu-themed blockchain-based restaurant is expected to expand globally
Shiba Inu-Themed Fast Food Restaurant to Expand Globally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Welly's, a Shiba Inu-themed fast food restaurant located in Naples, Italy, is intending to expand globally, according to a recent tweet.

It claims that it has received "hundreds" of requests to open more franchises over the past week.
 
Last week, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama announced a partnership with the Naples-based burger joint. The burger joint performed a full rebrand, making the meme coin its official mascot. Welly's also announced that it would accept Shiba Inu as a payment option while also considering adding support for rival Dogecoin.

The Shiba Inu community could take part in managing the chain through a decentralized autonomous organization called DOGGY DAO, whose first phase was released in early December.

The Shiba Inu team is touting Welly's as a healthy fast food option, which supposedly sets it apart from major chains such as McDonald's and Burger King.

The one-store restaurant, which opened its doors in 2021, will also offer its customers non-fungible tokens to gain access to "exclusive benefits."


Shiba Inu has been on a tear over the past week, rallying by more than 70%. The Ethereum-based meme token remains one of the most-traded cryptocurrencies.

Related
XRP Races Ahead of Cardano and Solana After Big Rally
While it seems improbable that the Welly's partnership could spur such a big rally, there are other developments within Shiba Inu's ecosystem. As reported by U.Today, blockchain solutions provider Unification Foundation recently announced that a public testnet of the Shibarium Layer 2 solution would be launched in the near future, following months of anticipation.

In late January, Shiba Inu announced its entry into the Metaverse with the "Shiberse" project.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 8.9 Million DOGE Bought by Major BNB Whale: Details
02/08/2022 - 10:32
8.9 Million DOGE Bought by Major BNB Whale: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Active Users Spike to 3-Month High as Price Skyrockets 50%
02/08/2022 - 09:57
XRP Active Users Spike to 3-Month High as Price Skyrockets 50%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Shiba Inu Whale Emerges, Here's How Much SHIB They Hold
02/08/2022 - 09:19
New Shiba Inu Whale Emerges, Here's How Much SHIB They Hold
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan