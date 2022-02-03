Shiba Inu Now Has Its Own Fast-Food Chain

In a new blog post, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced a partnership with an Italian fast-food restaurant called Welly’s.

Welly’s has already conducted a full rebrand, making the Shiba Inu dog its new mascot and adopting a new tagline that refers to Ryoshi, the meme coin’s anonymous creator. It has also adjusted its menu and marketing strategy.

The SHIB cryptocurrency will be used as a means of payment at the store, with rival meme coin Dogecoin being another possible option.        

Kusama claims that the obscure restaurant is known for “extremely high-quality food.” The restaurant will have healthy food options:

Welly’s is a “burger joint” but we understand the importance of having vegetarian, vegan, and “healthy” fast food options. Upon the opening of our flagship store, we will introduce more options to cater to these needs.  

Presently, there is only one store located in Naples, but the team plans to reach global scale, rejecting the idea of partnering with “huge centralized conglomerates.” While some might dismiss the recent partnership as a gimmick, the team insists that it is in for the long haul.

Developers have also floated the idea of implementing blockchain-based food tracking with the help of Shibarium, a yet-to-be-launched layer-2 solution.

Burgers and dog coins 

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently asked McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin, but the fast-food behemoth laughed the suggestion off by jokingly urging the e-car maker to accept "Grimacecoin."  

Burger King also tried to boost its engagement at the expense of the cryptocurrency community. 

MrBeast Burger, a restaurant chain opened by famous YouTuber MrBeast, recently said that it would add support for Dogecoin if Musk were to retweet its post. 

