Shiba Inu-Themed Burger Chain to Actively Participate in SHIB Burn Process

The Welly team is yet to share all the details about the SHIB burn process, but it says that will be an active participant

In a recent blog post, Shiba Inu-themed fast food chain Welly has confirmed that it will actively participate in the process of burning SHIB tokens with the help of crypto payment gateway NOWPayments.



The burger joint will implement a gift card system due to high fees, but the team says “everything will be way more simple” as soon as Shibairum, a layer-2 solution gets introduced.



As reported by U.Today, NOWPayments launched a new feature that allows burning SHIB and LEASH tokens.



Welly's also accepts the native SHIB token for payments, and it also plans to add support for rival meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE).

A wildfire of franchise openings

In February, Welly underwent a major rebrand, making Shiba Inu its official mascot.



The Naples-based burger joint then announced that it was ready to expand globally.



In the new blog post, Welly says that the next flagship store could be introduced in early 2023.



The team is also implementing “the most suitable applications,” preparing for a “wildfire” of franchise openings that are expected to take place in 2023.



Welly claims that it offers its customers “healthy” fast food, which is supposed to set it apart from such giants as McDonald’s.

Shiba Inu and NFTs

The burger joint has also dipped its toes in the non-fungible token space. It recently unveiled two new NFTs in late March.



Welly has announced a whitelist for purchasing NFTs in order to fight bots and “paper hands.”

Image by medium.com

The Shiba Inu team also recently partnered with fashion label John Richmond in order to create an NFT collection.



John Richmond has also promised to burn SHIB tokens with the help of NOWPayments.