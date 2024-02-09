Advertisement
Shiba Inu Spikes 300% On-Chain as 5.68 Trillion SHIB Shifted by Whales

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token spikes 300% in on-chain activity, with whales moving 5.68 trillion SHIB tokens
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 9:52
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, the Shiba Inu token has witnessed an astonishing surge, rocketing an eye-popping 296% in on-chain activity within the past 24 hours. Data provided by IntoTheBlock reveals a sudden influx of significant transactions involving SHIB, propelling the cryptocurrency into the spotlight once again.

The volume of these substantial transactions has skyrocketed from 1.92 billion to an unprecedented 5.68 trillion tokens, resulting in a remarkable surge in USD value from $17.32 million to $52.32 million.

Source: IntoTheBlock

It is noteworthy that IntoTheBlock's analysis focuses solely on transactions exceeding $100,000, with 68 such transactions recorded over the past day, a stark contrast from the 19 transactions observed the previous day. This surge hints at a diverse array of transactions, likely involving a greater number of investors engaging with Shiba Inu tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

With significant players reentering the Shiba Inu network, all eyes are now fixated on the trajectory of the SHIB price. The surge in whale activity within SHIB coincides with a notable price surge, with the token's value spiking by over 6% in the last three days, reaching its highest point in over two weeks. At present, SHIB is valued at $0.0000094 per token.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The intriguing question arises: Did the increased whale involvement directly influence this price action, or is it a consequence thereof? 

Regardless, Shiba Inu has emerged as a focal point in the cryptocurrency market, attracting enthusiasts and traders alike who closely monitor the unfolding dynamics of whale plays and the surge in SHIB quotes.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

