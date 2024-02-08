Advertisement
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 621% Amid SHIB Price Breakout

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's Shibarium explodes onto scene with remarkable 621% surge in new accounts, coinciding with significant breakout in SHIB's price
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 10:47
In a remarkable turn of events, Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, has witnessed an unprecedented surge, marking a staggering 621% increase in new account activity within a mere 24 hours. Data from Shibariumscan reveals a surge from 33 new accounts on Feb. 6 to a striking 205 on Feb. 7, propelling the total account count for Shiba Inu's L2 to 63,341.

Source: Shibariumscan

Such surges in network utilization often signal forthcoming fluctuations in the prices of associated cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the surge in Shibarium's new accounts preceded a notable uptick in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB price breakout

Following over two weeks of subdued trading with minimal volatility, the SHIB token experienced a notable upswing, registering a 3.6% pump. While modest in scale, the surge marks a significant departure from a prolonged period of stagnation, prompting excitement among SHIB enthusiasts.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The crucial question now revolves around the sustainability of this momentum and the potential impact of increased activity within Shibarium on SHIB's price trajectory. As the market eagerly awaits further developments, recent spikes in both network activity and price chart movements underscore Shiba Inu's enduring appeal and its ability to captivate market participants.

As the crypto market continues to evolve rapidly, Shiba Inu remains at the forefront, leveraging innovative solutions like Shibarium to enhance its ecosystem and engage a burgeoning community of supporters. With eyes firmly fixed on the future, SHIB holders are poised to closely monitor the unfolding dynamics within Shibarium and their implications for Shiba Inu's price dynamics.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

