Shibarium New Integration Milestone Thrills Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why

The Shiba Inu community is celebrating a significant achievement as Shibarium, the Layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has reached a new integration milestone. The platform has successfully processed over 412 million transactions, a testament to its growing adoption and functionality.

BlueBit, a Dubai and Saint Vincent-based centralized exchange, has announced an exciting collaboration with the SHIB community, a partnership that it believes will bring the SHIB and Sparrows communities closer and lead to even greater achievements together.

As part of this move, BlueBit has successfully integrated Shibarium, which would provide BlueBit users with access to a broader array of digital assets and cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

The integration of Shibarium with major cryptocurrency exchanges is also expected to play a pivotal role in increasing its visibility and usability, attracting a broader audience of users and investors.

The latest integration of Shibarium has sparked a wave of excitement in the wider crypto community. The Shiba Inu official X handle has responded with enthusiasm to this milestone, which reflects the platform's potential for future growth.

Shibarium's astounding growth

Shibarium has quickly gained traction since its late August 2023 launch, surpassing 3.8 million in total blocks and a whopping 412 million in total transactions.

According to the Shibariumscan explorer, the total transactions for Shibarium are 412,407,305. Total blocks have reached 3,825,223 and wallet addresses are at 1,383,613. However, Shibarium is reporting declines in its daily transaction count, which fell to 6,700.

In response to the increased activity and the inherent security risks associated with rapid growth, the Shiba Inu development team has taken proactive steps to safeguard the platform. Shiba Inu would be incorporating Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) into its framework, thereby offering greater data privacy and security. Furthermore, an approach that includes self-sovereign identity (SSI) provides users with complete control over their data.