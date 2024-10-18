Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Mysterious $2 Million Whale Activity on Major US Exchange

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious bull withdraws billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from major US exchange
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 15:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Leading U.S. exchange Coinbase has been hit by the withdrawal of billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens over the past 24 hours.

    According to Arkham Intelligence, an unknown whale using the address "0x12F72" has withdrawn 105.866 billion SHIB from Coinbase in the last 13 hours, equivalent to $1.99 million at current exchange rates. 

    It occurred in three transfers, starting with a withdrawal of 13.29 billion SHIB or $253,330 from the Coinbase hot wallet. This was followed by a withdrawal four times the size of the first, with 67.257 billion Shiba Inu tokens leaving the leading U.S. exchange. The third and final withdrawal to date was made by an unknown whale just a few hours ago. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    The address operated by the unknown major player is brand new and has not appeared in on-chain reports before.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

    With no information on who the anonymous major buyer of Shiba Inu tokens might be, or whether this wallet belongs to the exchange itself, the only conclusion is that someone with a lot of capital is indeed bullish on the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The mysterious SHIB withdrawals have stunned the major U.S. exchange amid the token's rather interesting price action. After consolidating all week in a tight range between $0.000019 and $0.0000175 per SHIB, the price of the meme-inspired token broke out today, briefly taking its quotes as high as $0.00001933. 

    Although the pump was sold off within the hour, it left a huge wick to the upside, reminding traders that there are buyers willing to buy at higher prices.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

