Shiba Inu FUD Hits All-Time High – SHIB Team Makes Important Statement

The official SHIB marketing lead who uses pseudonym Lucie has published a tweet on her X account to discuss the issue of increased FUD (a popular acronym within the crypto community that means “fear, uncertainty, doubt”) aimed at the SHIB team and the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Per her tweet, the FUD against SHIB has reached an all-time high.

Lucie assured the SHIB army that the developers continue to work on everything that has been announced earlier by her and by the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama.

Lucie’s statement on “FUD ATH”

Lucie took to X to say that she has noticed the FUD against Shiba Inu, its ecosystem and the developer team is “at an all-time high.” However, she insists that these negative and fake statements are being always spread by people who “barely invested in the Shib ecosystem and holding mostly other tokens.” Besides, she stated that they are “using Shib just to gain an audience, but never forgetting to say something negative.” This way, they strive to attract new holders, she believes.

This is not the first time Lucie has spoken out against these “dirty practices” in the crypto space. This time, she also shared a foolproof way to increase the number of holders for a coin: transparency and real effort to build good products with a high utility.

“Transparency and real effort are what keep people around. Not trashing others,” she pointed out.

Lucie teases the coming of SHIB DAO Foundation

In a tweet published on Thursday, the SHIB marketing lead teased the upcoming launch of the Shib Doggy DAO Foundation, which is going to be rolled out either at the end of 2024 or in 2025. Per her, it will mark “the next chapter for Shib State and setting the stage for a fully decentralized and autonomous future.”

Shib’s DAO and Foundation Are Coming Soon



The time is almost here. As we approach the 2024/2025 launch, the Shib ecosystem is on the verge of a transformative shift that will put power into the hands of real holders. ( !!! NOT X TROLLS or FUDDERS on telegram)



DAO, Lucie wrote, stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization and this is a system, in which holders of the key Shiba ecosystem tokens – SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and TREAT – are empowered to make decisions related to governance. This is a decentralized governance model that makes sure that in the future SHIB is run by long-term holders, believers and not “outside voices or short term hype.” They will be able to vote on every decision starting with SHIB community projects and ending with tech advancements.