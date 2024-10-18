Advertisement
    Shiba Inu FUD Hits All-Time High – SHIB Team Makes Important Statement

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu representative has addressed the issue of increased FUD being sent against SHIB
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 11:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The official SHIB marketing lead who uses pseudonym Lucie has published a tweet on her X account to discuss the issue of increased FUD (a popular acronym within the crypto community that means “fear, uncertainty, doubt”) aimed at the SHIB team and the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Per her tweet, the FUD against SHIB has reached an all-time high.

    Lucie assured the SHIB army that the developers continue to work on everything that has been announced earlier by her and by the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama.

    Lucie’s statement on “FUD ATH”

    Lucie took to X to say that she has noticed the FUD against Shiba Inu, its ecosystem and the developer team is “at an all-time high.” However, she insists that these negative and fake statements are being always spread by people who “barely invested in the Shib ecosystem and holding mostly other tokens.” Besides, she stated that they are “using Shib just to gain an audience, but never forgetting to say something negative.” This way, they strive to attract new holders, she believes.

    This is not the first time Lucie has spoken out against these “dirty practices” in the crypto space. This time, she also shared a foolproof way to increase the number of holders for a coin: transparency and real effort to build good products with a high utility.

    “Transparency and real effort are what keep people around. Not trashing others,” she pointed out.

    Lucie teases the coming of SHIB DAO Foundation

    In a tweet published on Thursday, the SHIB marketing lead teased the upcoming launch of the Shib Doggy DAO Foundation, which is going to be rolled out either at the end of 2024 or in 2025. Per her, it will mark “the next chapter for Shib State and setting the stage for a fully decentralized and autonomous future.”

    DAO, Lucie wrote, stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization and this is a system, in which holders of the key Shiba ecosystem tokens – SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and TREAT – are empowered to make decisions related to governance. This is a decentralized governance model that makes sure that in the future SHIB is run by long-term holders, believers and not “outside voices or short term hype.” They will be able to vote on every decision starting with SHIB community projects and ending with tech advancements.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

