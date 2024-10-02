Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 8.7 Trillion Surge

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu actively regaining strength on market, but pressure is still there
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 14:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Data from IntoTheBlock indicates that whale activity has significantly increased recently for Shiba Inu. The analytics company claims that SHIB has witnessed a sharp rise in the quantity of significant transactions on the network, indicating a rise in the presence of whales. There were 383 significant transactions on the blockchain in the last 24 hours alone, which is a seven-day high. 

    Further evidence of the whales' significant increase in activity came from the astounding 8.27 trillion SHIB tokens they moved. This increase is significant because whale activity frequently indicates significant market movements to come. Whales, or large investors, usually build up their positions before a big move on the market, or they sell off a sizable position when they anticipate a decline. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    The increased whale activity for SHIB could portend an impending price recovery or additional market consolidation. Despite the retracement from its recent rally, SHIB is still being closely monitored as its current price level remains above key support levels. The increased whale interest may be an early indicator of possible bullish momentum. 

    
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As of press time, SHIB is trading at approximately $0.00001684. But since price corrections following abrupt movements are frequent, it is crucial to avoid unnecessary risks. Whale activity indicates the continued involvement of large investors, but it does not ensure a quick increase in price.

    As of the writing of this article, whale activity is increasing, which suggests that traders should closely monitor market developments and price charts for Shiba Inu, which is showing much higher volatility than usual. Unfortunately, the asset is currently being pressured, slowly losing its value and going down.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

